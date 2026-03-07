The Forsaken
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Pakistan. The Country the Home Secretary Refused to Name
Mirpuri Mahmood With Most to Lose
Mar 7
•
Raja Miah
105
5
27
0:57
Another Question Starmer Dare Not Not Answer
Watch now | Why Did the Prime Minister Refuse to Confirm if the Rape Gang Consultation is Genuine?
Mar 5
•
Raja Miah
116
7
34
1:13
Rape Gang Terms of Reference Designed to Deny the Truth
The Pakistani Rape Gangs Inquiry Is a Whitewash. Here Is More Proof.
Mar 4
•
Raja Miah
132
2
36
February 2026
A Photograph of the Prime Minister Was Shared 600 Times. By Morning It Was Gone.
They covered up the rape gangs. Now they are covering up those involved in the cover up
Feb 25
•
Raja Miah
456
2
148
The Record Nobody Wants to Explain
How Antonia Romeo Became the Most Powerful Civil Servant in the Country
Feb 23
•
Raja Miah
98
2
37
Divided We Fall
The Right’s Masterclass in Political Self-Destruction
Feb 16
•
Raja Miah
78
6
19
They Tried to Silence Us. They Failed.
When Justice Won’t Come From The Politicians. It must come from us.
Feb 15
•
Raja Miah
67
1
16
0:45
Understanding The Real Power of Labour's Pakistani Bloc Vote
How Labour's Denton and Gorton Strategy Reveals the Real Party of Division
Feb 14
•
Raja Miah
85
3
25
If British Girls Are Sex Slaves in Pakistan We Must Rescue Them
Three MPs Support Rescue Operations. Six Hundred and Forty-Seven So Far Silent.
Feb 11
•
Raja Miah
203
1
54
The MP Who Doctored Evidence to Silence Pakistani Rape Gang Whistleblowing
How Debbie Abrahams Spent Six Years Sabotaging Scrutiny
Feb 10
•
Raja Miah
117
2
35
A Rape Gang Reckoning
Why A Rigged National Inquiry Won’t Stop What’s Coming
Feb 8
•
Raja Miah
188
2
49
The Man Who Walks Free While Children's Screams Echo in England's Streets
Lucy Dog Whistle & McMahon Lead Labour Campaign in Denton & Gorton By-Election
Feb 7
•
Raja Miah
123
5
35
© 2026 Raja Miah
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts