The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Home
Archive
About

February 2026

A Photograph of the Prime Minister Was Shared 600 Times. By Morning It Was Gone.
They covered up the rape gangs. Now they are covering up those involved in the cover up
  Raja Miah
The Record Nobody Wants to Explain
How Antonia Romeo Became the Most Powerful Civil Servant in the Country
  Raja Miah
Divided We Fall
The Right’s Masterclass in Political Self-Destruction
  Raja Miah
They Tried to Silence Us. They Failed.
When Justice Won’t Come From The Politicians. It must come from us.
  Raja Miah
0:45
Understanding The Real Power of Labour's Pakistani Bloc Vote
How Labour's Denton and Gorton Strategy Reveals the Real Party of Division
  Raja Miah
If British Girls Are Sex Slaves in Pakistan We Must Rescue Them
Three MPs Support Rescue Operations. Six Hundred and Forty-Seven So Far Silent.
  Raja Miah
The MP Who Doctored Evidence to Silence Pakistani Rape Gang Whistleblowing
How Debbie Abrahams Spent Six Years Sabotaging Scrutiny
  Raja Miah
A Rape Gang Reckoning
Why A Rigged National Inquiry Won’t Stop What’s Coming
  Raja Miah
The Man Who Walks Free While Children's Screams Echo in England's Streets
Lucy Dog Whistle & McMahon Lead Labour Campaign in Denton & Gorton By-Election
  Raja Miah
© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture