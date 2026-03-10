The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin T's avatar
Martin T
1h

Evil thrives as well because it is permitted to do so. The poor girls were powerless before a self-reinforcing trifecta of tribal misogyny, wet liberalism and venal politicians. No wonder no one wants to talk about it.

Reply
Share
Susan Doherty's avatar
Susan Doherty
28m

I absolutely agree with everything you say ,Raja ,and you articulate it brilliantly. This is a hill to die on and we must keep fighting it however long it takes. Evil cannot be allowed to win this ,and I long for the day when all of these lily livered enablers ( politicians ,journalists ,police and many more ) are forced to face the consequences of their cowardice . The RECKONING can't come soon enough !! Thanks ,Raja ,for everything you do. You're a star .

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture