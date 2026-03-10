Once again, a leading Pakistani Muslim politician has reached for the same tired euphemism used for nearly three decades to blur the truth and shield those responsible.

“I think the quicker we move to a position where individuals are judged by their individual characteristics, and the actions of bad people within groups are not superimposed onto entire communities and used as a tool to demonise them, the better. Otherwise we effectively single those communities out as targets for racism and abuse.”

Baroness Warsi’s interview is a calculated act of moral evasion. The same denial that allowed these crimes to flourish in the first place is now being used to deflect from a simple truth.

The industrial scale gang rape of little White girls are not the actions of individuals. They are the consequences of a cultural belief that is deeply embedded in a community.

The refusal to acknowledge this is part of a long tradition in Britain of avoiding hard conversations about the communities we imported and the ideologies they carried with them.

Successive governments, terrified of upsetting a fragile multicultural consensus, have chosen denial over honesty. To this day, they continue to bury the truth beneath polite language and bureaucratic vagueness, creating the conditions in which this poison has taken root and continues growing unchecked.

The Pakistanis who arrived in Britain in large numbers during the 1950s and 1960s did not come as ideologically neutral migrants. They brought with them a worldview forged in the fires of rape, genocide, and ethnic cleansing that underpinned the brutal birth of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

For decades, that worldview was reinforced by the Pakistani government’s propaganda promoting the belief that Islam’s survival depended on separation, control, and purity. In Britain, this ideology went unchallenged. And so, here, it festered.

To understand the rape gangs and the industrial scale sexual exploitation of this nation’s children, we must confront the deep rooted racial and religious prejudices embedded within these communities.

These Men Did Not Emerge From a Vacuum

They were shaped by a culture that long ago learned to rationalise violence against those deemed inferior or impure.

Only then can we see that what is happening in Britain today is not a cultural aberration, but a continuation, a modern echo of what their fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers once did in Pakistan.

The same doctrine that justified the slaughter and rape of Hindus, Sikhs and Bengalis during Partition has found new expression in Britain. What had once been political has become social. What was once a war between nations has become a war for dominance within neighbourhoods.

The ideology that sanctified conquest and control now justifies the exploitation of White girls who, in their worldview, are seen as morally corrupt, religiously impure and therefore sexually available.

These Are Not The Actions of Individuals

It is behaviour rooted in cultural conditioning that is sustained by collective acceptance. Within these communities, the subjugation of women, the authority of elders and the policing of behaviour are not extremes. They are norms.

This theology of social power, where men rule women, elders rule youth and sects rule one another, has created a world in which silence and submission are expected.

It was within that silence, and under the cover of communal respectability, that the rape gangs are able to thrive. This is why a judge summing up the latest convictions in Rochdale raised concerns of how they all knew. And they all did nothing.

The rape gangs themselves reflect this same social architecture. They operate along clan lines, often involving brothers, cousins, uncles, and family friends who protected one another through blood loyalty and communal silence. These are not isolated predators but organised networks bound by kinship, secrecy, and a shared contempt for the girls they targeted.

When this ideology metastasised into organised sexual exploitation of working class White girls, Britain’s institutions looked away. Police officers, councillors and social workers, many of them knowing full well what was happening, chose silence over truth. Fear of being called racist became more powerful than the duty to protect a child.

The result was moral paralysis, an entire generation of girls sacrificed to maintain a comforting illusion of community cohesion.

Behind This Silence Stands Another Motive

Political survival. In many towns and cities, Labour councillors rely on tightly controlled bloc votes from Pakistani communities to keep power. These votes are delivered through local power-brokers, elders and mosque committees who demand loyalty in return for turnout. The price of that loyalty is silence.

Politicians know that confronting the rape gangs means confronting the same networks that deliver their majorities. So they look the other way, protected their careers, and branded truth-tellers as racists and troublemakers.

The state, terrified of offending a vocal minority and addicted to the arithmetic of bloc politics, allows the language of diversity to become the armour of depravity.

What began as political cowardice has since hardened into cultural orthodoxy

The same fear that once silenced whistleblowers now shapes our national conversation. Those who protected their bloc votes in the town halls now protect their reputations in Westminster, the media and academia. Instead of reckoning with what happened, they have rewritten the narrative, shifting blame, censoring debate, and recasting moral cowardice as tolerance.

This double standard runs deep. The same institutions that silenced victims and ignored predators now lecture the rest of us on morality.

The Lesson is Clear

In modern Britain, moral outrage is permitted only when it is politically convenient. The same nation that now claims to confront Islamophobia still cannot speak the truth about who is raping its children.

