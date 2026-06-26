Part 6

Operation Sherwood, the GMP investigation into the Oldham rape gangs, was launched after I and others had exposed the cover-up publicly. It was not the first instinct of Greater Manchester Police. Their first instinct, while the cover-up was being managed, was Operation Hexagon, a police operation run in partnership with Oldham Council and overseen by Andy Burnham in his capacity as Police and Crime Commissioner, which targeted those of us exposing the abuse rather than those committing it. That is documented. It is on record.

Maggie Oliver has also stated publicly, including on Channel 4, that at least one member of the rape gangs was a serving Greater Manchester Police officer. Neither GMP nor Andy Burnham has responded to that allegation. We now know through the national inquiry that police officers in Rotherham were raping children in the backs of police cars. The allegation regarding GMP deserves an answer. It has not received one.

One of Operation Sherwood’s earliest actions was to visit a survivor who had leaked information to me and threaten her. She testified to me about what happened and I published her account. The mainstream media did not follow it up.

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Burnham claims “in the region of 110 arrests“ and “70 years‘ worth of convictions.” That construction, in the region of, is doing a great deal of work. He bundles Rochdale operations and Greater Manchester-wide prosecutions into numbers he presents as Oldham-specific outcomes. The convictions he quotes lean heavily on Operation Doublet and Operation Span in Rochdale, operations that predate Operation Sherwood by years and have no connection to what Sherwood was supposed to deliver.

Operation Sherwood’s one Oldham-specific conviction is for online grooming and cannabis supply. Not a member of the clan networks. Not a member of the historic rape gang structures. Not one.

No member of the Oldham rape gang networks has been charged through Operation Sherwood. Not one. Every now and then, when GMP wants a headline, they call their contacts at the Manchester Evening News and take them on a dawn raid, doors kicked in, a few men dragged into cars in front of the cameras. Then they are released. No charges follow. It is theatre.

Finally, what Burnham avoids is how not one official, not one politician, not one police officer has answered for the institutional failures that allowed the rape of children to continue for decades. Those failures are what Burnham was supposed to investigate. His rape gang reviews built a process incapable of finding them.

Part 7 to follow

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town EXPOSED ANDY BURNHAM and helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

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Raja Miah MBE