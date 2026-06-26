The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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William Isaac's avatar
William Isaac
4h

I wish you could join up with Tommy Robinson Rupert Lowe and Britain First all the right wing influencers Parties etc. I still find it difficult to believe the damage and malign influence the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities have brought to this country but there it is. Now we must rid ourselves of them that means mass deportations exactly like what Pakistan has done to their Afghan immigrants.

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