Council leader Roger Harmer signed the decision off. The public known nothing about how the money will be spent.

Harmer is a Liberal Democrat. His party won 12 of the council’s 101 seats in May 2026, when Labour was thrown out and Reform became the largest party with 23. He has run a minority coalition since June 2026 with the Greens and a group of 7 independents led by Harris Khaliq.

The inquiry has the legal power to take the council’s documents and put witnesses under oath. Birmingham City Council has its own City Solicitor and its own legal department. Its job is to hand over the evidence and tell the truth.

Why does a council need another £2 million of public money for lawyers?

I think we all know why. Don’t you?

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Raja Miah MBE