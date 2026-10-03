The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
Oct 3

The Epstein class wasn’t created in a vacuum. Young women and girls have ALWAYS and forever been considered “prey” to the male of the species. Yet it’s always been one step forward and ten steps back. Whether it’s gangs or individual men I’m afraid this will never change. No matter how many laws, enquiries or papers are written, it will never go away. I’d like to suggest you train young boys from birth that this is not how real men behave. Yet with testosterone Pete Hegseth and president little dicktator trump who’s been convicted of rape and accused of child rape, yet sits in the seat of the most powerful nation on earth it ain’t going to die out soon. Teach your sons that this is wrong and teach your daughters to report any and all attempts to solicit them. Especially the females who live in poverty and believe that the only way to deal with this is to give up. They know that they will not be listened to which is why these predators choose them!

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John P Reid's avatar
John P Reid
Oct 4

Great article

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