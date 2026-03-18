Who Protected Birmingham's Rape Gangs?

In March 2015, West Midlands Police produced a confidential document identifying more than 700 children at risk of sexual exploitation in Birmingham.

Three months of data. 372 suspects. Schools, children’s homes, hotels and mapped locations where rape gangs were operating.

The document compared Birmingham directly to Rotherham.

It was never made public.

The second city had the numbers, had the suspects, had the locations on a list inside a police file the public was never shown. No politician demanded an inquiry. No council leader called for independent investigation. No police chief was held to account for hiding what was taking place. And so we’re clear what that is;

the widespread gang rape and trafficking of little White girls by Pakistani men.

Rotherham got an inquiry. Telford got one. Rochdale was exposed and Manchester shamed. Meanwhile, Birmingham got a decade of silence while the people who held that document carried on as normal and the politicians carried on as all was well with their multicultural city.

So the question now is the one that should have been asked in 2015. Who looked at 700 children at risk of gang rape and decided Birmingham’s reputation was worth more than the truth?

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Seven years ago in Oldham there was no campaign. There were survivors without a voice and institutions without any reason to fear the truth.

We built that reason.

We went to the doors, held the meetings, forced names into the open. Politicians who had spent years hiding behind process and procedure were removed from power. What was buried became public. What was deniable became undeniable.

Birmingham has been waiting for the same.

The evidence has been there for a decade. A confidential police document from 2015 identified more than 700 children at risk, 372 suspects, schools, children’s homes and hotels, rape gang activity the force compared directly to Rotherham. It was never made public. No inquiry followed.

Jess Phillips heard from victims over the years that police were involved in the abuse itself. Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, represents the same city and has said nothing about what Birmingham knew and when.

Nobody has run this campaign for Birmingham. Nobody has built the sustained pressure that turns buried evidence into public reckoning.

That must end now.

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