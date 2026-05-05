The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
3h

Labour all over it. Ethnic morals all over it. Get this bloody crooked government out of power before our country slides into oblivion. Thank you Raja for your continued work to bring out the hidden depths of Labour and its supporters. We, the true British citizens, are shamed by the existence of this duplicitous, lying, immoral government as the world looks on in disbelief at how Britain has fallen. May they all rot.

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Julia's avatar
Julia
3h

The west in general and the UK in particular seriously needs to look at the way it is hurtling to its own destruction.

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