The entire security architecture of postal voting rests on signature comparison. One form to apply. One form to confirm you are the same person. The signatures have to match. That is the safeguard.

Which is why a Home Secretary asking the public to accept that she used two markedly different signatures on documents designed specifically to verify identity, inside a case where the court found that the signature verification system had been systematically abused, is asking for a considerable degree of deference.

The Journalists Now Covering This Were The Ones Who Buried It

For years, the journalists now reporting on postal vote fraud were the same journalists dismissing anyone who raised it. The Manchester Mill is running the story through their Birmingham branch, the Dispatch. Joshi Herrmann is running the story. Neither Joshi or his rape gang protecting trash were interested when the evidence was sitting in front of them in Oldham. What changed is not the evidence. What changed is that, just as with the rape gangs, the story of Labour’s associations with the biraderi and block voting cartels can no longer be hidden.

Shabana Mahmood’s name appears in the documentary record from the 2004 Birmingham postal vote fraud scandal. That scandal was examined in court by Richard Mawrey KC, who found that what he witnessed would disgrace a banana republic. Those were his words, delivered as a judicial finding. He identified over 1,600 postal votes where signatures on application forms did not match signatures on declarations of identity. Elections were overturned. Officials were banned. The court found that systematic fraud had taken place on a serious scale.

The entire security architecture of postal voting rests on signature comparison. One form to apply, one form to confirm you are the same person who applied. The signatures have to match. That is the safeguard. In Birmingham it failed on an industrial scale, and Mawrey said so in terms.

Two Documents. Two Signatures. One Explanation That Doesn’t Hold.

Two documents linked to Mahmood are now under scrutiny. The application form carries her name printed at the top and a reminder, in the signature field, that it is an offence to make a false statement on the form. Her name is written out in full in a neat, curvy script. The declaration of identity tells a different story. The signature there is loopy cursive, the M of Mahmood overlaying her first name, the d ending with a flourish. The two signatures do not appear to have been written by the same person.

Her spokesperson says she signed both. When The Dispatch asked why she would use a different signature on a document that exists specifically to verify identity against the ballot application, no explanation was provided. The question was asked several times. No answer came.

Mahmood’s Father Ran The Ward The Court Called A Banana Republic. Now She’s Home Secretary

Her Father Witnessed Her Declaration. The Court Found The Ward He Ran Was Systematically Corrupted.

Mahmood Ahmed was Labour’s election agent in Bordesley Green, one of the two wards the court found to be the site of industrial-scale fraud. He did not merely operate in the background of that campaign. He witnessed the signing of three declarations of identity, all of which became evidence in the vote-rigging case. One of those declarations was his own daughter’s. This is the same declaration that now sits alongside an application form carrying a markedly different signature.

Barbara Holland was the Labour party member responsible for compiling the evidence from the postal vote analysis into a schedule and produced a comprehensive spreadsheet recording every instance where signatures did not appear to match. Judge Mawrey examined her evidence. He wrote that she impressed him as a careful and thorough witness whose approach had been cautious throughout, and that he was entitled to place considerable reliance on what she told the court.

Holland kept the documents. She told The Dispatch that Mahmood Ahmed’s name appeared at the top of the list of names flagged by volunteers as recurring suspiciously throughout the evidence. He was top of the list, she said, because as election agent he should have had oversight of the entire campaign. His daughter’s documents were in that schedule. He had witnessed her declaration. He was the most flagged name in the fraud evidence.

Mahmood’s spokesperson says allegations that Ahmed signed documents on others’ behalf were tested by the court, that independent expert advice was provided and considered, and that the allegation was dismissed with no adverse finding.

That claim is false.

Mawrey’s judgment does not name Mahmood Ahmed. It does not address any allegation against him. It does not dismiss any allegation against him. The judgment contains no reference to him. The spokesperson invented a court finding that does not exist.

She Now Runs The System She Was Inside When It Failed

Mahmood is now the person responsible for law enforcement, fraud prosecution, and the integrity of the electoral system that was shown to have failed catastrophically in Birmingham twenty years ago. That is not historical context. That is a direct conflict operating in the present tense.

Earlier this year she launched the government’s new Fraud Strategy. She stood up and said that fraud undermines public trust. She said there is nowhere to hide. The Home Secretary who used two different signatures on identity verification documents inside a ward her father ran, whose father topped the suspicion list in a court-proven fraud case, is now the person telling the country that fraudsters have nowhere to hide. Read that not as irony. Read it as the central fact of this story.

A Three-Page Letter. A Nine O’Clock Deadline.

Just before seven o’clock on the evening before publication, Mahmood’s special adviser Joshua Williams sent The Dispatch a three-page legal letter. Williams is a government special adviser operating from the Home Office. He used that position to threaten a small publication with injunctive relief at nine o’clock at night to kill a story about his own boss.

The letter demanded confirmation by nine that no article would be published naming any member of the Home Secretary’s family or implying that any member of the Mahmood family had engaged in electoral fraud. If confirmation was not received, Williams wrote, they reserved the right to issue proceedings for defamation and misuse of private information and expressly reserved the right to apply for injunctive relief to restrain publication.

The Dispatch published anyway.

A government minister using a special adviser to threaten legal action against journalists investigating her own conduct is not a legal dispute. It is an attempt to use state-adjacent power to suppress reporting. The public should understand it as exactly that.

The journalists now covering this story spent years treating concerns about electoral integrity as the province of cranks and extremists. They were not ignoring it because the evidence was thin. They were ignoring it because the evidence pointed at the wrong people. Now it points somewhere inconvenient and the coverage has materialised. That is not journalism. That is proximity management.

The questions about those two signatures have not been answered with evidence. They have not been addressed in any way that engages with the specific inconsistency the documents show. The spokesperson invented a court finding to make the problem disappear. It did not disappear. The response has been fabrication and legal threats. That is the same playbook used to suppress the gang rape scandal for decades. It worked there until it didn’t.

What changed is that just as with the gang rape cover-up, this can no longer be hidden.

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

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