Dear Recusants,

When I launched this crowdfunder to take Jim McMahon MP to the High Court, I was ready for an uphill battle. Holding the powerful accountable is never easy. I was prepared to go it alone.

Then you showed up. 3,299 of you. An awe-inspiring display of solidarity. You raised a staggering £89,640.73 (after fees) to support this legal action. I am humbled and deeply grateful.

This unprecedented support sends a resounding message. The public demands accountability. You refuse to stay silent when institutions fail. You back the painstaking work of uncovering the truth. Your contributions make it undeniably clear that this fight for justice belongs to all of us.

To each and every one of you who donated, shared the campaign, or sent messages of encouragement - thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your generosity and belief mean more than I can express.

What’s Next?

With your support, my legal team and I will proceed with the case against Jim McMahon MP in the High Court. I will keep you updated on our progress.

Events in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees show the importance of my campaigning style. Which is why I now need to refocus my campaigning on the National Inquiry.

An independent voice outside of party political loyalties is more important now more than ever. This is what I must be.

My promise to you is a simple one. I will not stop until we secure justice for survivors and see those involved in the cover up, no matter how powerful they are, exposed and prosecuted for what they did. Your support has not just made the legal action possible, it has left me overwhelmed with the level of support that I have.

I am grateful to be on this journey with you. Here’s to the fight ahead. Thank you to each and every one of you that donated, promoted and supported the crowdfunder.

Ever Grateful

Raja

P.S. I’d love to hear what motivated you to support this campaign. If you’re open to sharing your story, please comment below. There is power in understanding what brought us together.

The focus on the crowdfunder and preparing the case has taken a toll on the campaign. Over the last 3 months, we have lost 150 paid subscribers across our various platforms. People are not renewing their monthly or annual subscriptions. Just this morning, I lost an annual £200 supporter.

Some of this is churn, but I sense fatigue is setting in for many. This is what they want. To defeat us this way, just as we’ve secured the national inquiry and the towns and cities where the investigation is about to begin are announced.

My plea to you, especially those new to me or on free subscriptions - please take out a paid membership if possible.

All of my work is 100% free. There are no paywalls to access any of my content. I just ask those that can afford to do so to support me. Either with a subscription or by a one off contribution and buying me a coffee using one of these links.

http://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine

http://paypal.me/RecusantNine

Without what I do and the risks I take, this inquiry would never have been forced. And without my relentless campaigning, we all know this will be nothing but a complete whitewash.

I represent no political party. I have no side other than the survivors and the communities left abandoned. I bring a type of analysis unique in this space. This is why they are so desperate to silence me.

Please, if you can, upgrade your subscription. Now, more than ever, I need you.

Raja Miah MBE