The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Mike Warrington's avatar
Mike Warrington
2h

Well done raja.

If it turns out you need more , I’m sure another crowdfunder will succeed. We are ready to help again.

I am left wondering if becoming an MP was an escape for McMahon , whose position as leader of Oldham council in that critical period was becoming increasingly exposed.

The behaviour of labour politicians both national and local was appalling. In time I hope to see malfeasance prosecutions.

There is a threshold at which their behaviour becomes conspiracy to pervert of the course of justice.

I think they crossed that line continuously in multiple councils.

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JMS's avatar
JMS
2h

Congrats. It'll be an interesting case not least from the side effects on AB's future career.

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