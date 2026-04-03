The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
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With every passing article regarding this theoretical Pakistani Rape Gang Inquiry I feel a deeper and more enduring hatred for the governments and the establishment involved in this, Starmer the DPP who let this happen and closed his mind by issuing Rape Asbos to paedophile torturers, the Labour government who are supporting the cover up and were involved and are now supporting their disgusting leader, the police who failed children and participated in their horror, Labour councillors, children’s Home operators….every single one of the duplicitous scum who are hiding in plain sight and will, it seems, never be brought to trial. May their time on earth be as unpleasant as possible……May they face their demons each time they look in the mirror. But they will die one day…..and then they will have to face their Maker, whatever they deem him to be. And I hope and pray that every single guilty person is condemned to hell for eternity. This stain on our country will endure….and the ‘normal’, patriotic British citizens will never forgive this mockery of justice.

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