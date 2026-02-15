They Tried to Silence Us. They Failed.

I come from the same streets as the communities I fight for. I know what it feels like to be ignored, talked down to, and treated as politically disposable.

I’ve seen working-class families demonised. I’ve seen ethnic minority communities exploited by extremists. I’ve watched institutions close ranks to protect themselves while victims were silenced and whistleblowers criminalised.

I refused to stay quiet.

Even when they branded me “far right.” Even when they dragged me into police cells. Even while Andy Burnham fronted what I believe was a cover-up of the gang rape of children, I continued to lead the campaign. And most importantly, more and more people continued to stand alongside me. We started with a handful who believed what I shared. Despite the ongoing mainstream media blacklisting, our words are now echoed on every media platform and amplified to millions.

Despite the smears and intimidation, the truth is now undeniable. The industrial scale gang rape of our nation's children is not a far right conspiracy. The cover up is real. They sacrificed our children at the alter of multiculturalism and sold little White girls to postal vote supplying Pakistani men in exchange for votes.

We are not here by accident. And we will not secure justice by leaving it to those who were part of the failure. Change doesn’t begin in town halls. It begins with people who refuse to look away.

Stand alongside me. Accountability will not come without pressure. And pressure does not build itself.

I’m Raja Miah.

For seven years, I led a small team exposing how politicians protected rape gangs. Before that, I spent over a decade preventing violent extremists from exploiting abandoned communities.

This work is free because truth must circulate. But truth without scale is easy to suppress.

Governments don’t fear facts. They fear numbers.

They fear thousands reading, sharing, and backing the same work because numbers create witnesses. Witnesses create pressure. Pressure creates consequences.

🔴 Subscribe to the Substack - it’s free. Every subscriber is a number they cannot erase. If you can afford it, support the work with a paid subscription.

🔴 Prefer a one-off contribution?

👉 http://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine

👉 http://paypal.me/RecusantNine

No sponsors. No parties. No institutions. Just people. We don’t need everyone. We need enough. We need you.

- Raja Miah