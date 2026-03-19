The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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JMS
5h

I can't be the only person to feel that J.P. is a sociopath, not rare in a career politician, granted. But not all such people play at being so fraffly common (she is not). She oozes insincerity - no, it is not that exactly: more that all this is a game or, more toxic still, a joke to her. When she first started doing her stuff, I was only hearing about it on the radio, and she did sound quite funny to me, I confess. But now we see her face.... All very impressionistic and your work is not: thank you.

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