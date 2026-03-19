So far, this week, I have showed you what Jess Phillips knew was taking place in Birmingham from 2015. I shared with you how West Midlands Police had known since 2010, 5 years previously, all about the Pakistani Rape Gangs and despite their knowledge, had hidden how little White girls were being dragged into cars from the school gates to be taken away to be gang raped and trafficked across the country.

If telling parents that their daughters were at risk of gang rape wasn't bad enough, what I will next share takes matters to a place never before seen elsewhere in the country.

Birmingham did not discover this problem in 2010.

Birmingham City Council commissioned a research report into the rape of girls in its own care in 1990. The researcher documented the ethnic profiles of the networks and detailed the extent of the abuse. The council destroyed the report.

Wait until I share the next article.

Read it, or join the next live transmission and you will understand why both Shabana Mahmood and Jess Phillips are desperate to make sure the National Inquiry is blocked from investigating this.

Why else do you think they have designed in a time limit into the terms of reference that will prevent what happened in 1990 from being investigated?

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back. Children were sold for votes.

My work is free. No paywalls. No gatekeeping. No exclusions. Because the truth shouldn’t belong only to those who can afford it. I document everything in my Substack. It’s 100% free to read. If this work matters to you, if you believe it must continue, I need your backing.

If you can afford to do so, please support me with a paid subscription. If you can’t commit to a regular subscription, a one-off contribution genuinely helps keep this alive. You can support me using one of these links;

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We’re up against a machine, politicians, police, officials, and media, working together to shrink, sanitise, and bury the truth. This work survives because of you.

If you’ve ever shared my posts, learned something, or felt less alone reading them, stand with me. I need your help.

Raja 🙏

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