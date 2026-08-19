The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Isaac's avatar
William Isaac
3h

Absolutely heartbreaking. I am not religious but I want to get properly Old Testament on every one concerned in this.

Reply
Share
Jan's avatar
Jan
3h

Vile, Sickening and EVIL!

Thank you Raja for your relentless and brave pursuit of JUSTICE for all these CHILDREN!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture