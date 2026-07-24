The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
5h

Yet another chapter in this dirty, evil chapter of the Labour Party and its members. It beggars belief that we are now governed by the very same people who have this stain on their life’s record. A Prime Minister who thinks that by being a sycophantic ‘man of the people’ can hide his disgraceful involvement in the cover up of child abuse of the most depraved imaginable. A new Education Minister who thinks that bringing up the subject of the now proven Pakistani Rape Gangs and their destruction of children’s lives is just “blowing a dog whistle”….that woman should be nowhere near children with her warped and sick views. And how many Labour members of councils and indeed MP’s have been charged with child abuse. Labour truly is the paedophile party. And these people think they can attack us for not being ‘caring’ enough to welcome vicious uneducated scum into our country to soil it with their presence and their crimes. The left attacks on Reform and its supporters is the one main reason for the murder of a Reform true lady whose intellect and knowledge puts every member of the current government to shame. But that is Labour…….they cannot attack the politics of Reform because they know they can’t win that fight….so they attack the people instead. Just remember Andy when you attack Farage and Reform you also attack millions of their supporters. And we will not forget any of Labours sins.

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