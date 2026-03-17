The Scandal Police Wanted Buried

It is past time we talked about the Mirpuri Rape Clans of Birmingham.



In 2015, the Birmingham Mail obtained a confidential West Midlands Police document forced through a Freedom of Information request. It showed the police had known since 2010 that rape gangs were targeting children outside schools across the city. They did not warn the public. The reason given inside the document was concern about community tensions.

West Midlands Police produced intelligence comparing exploitation patterns in the city directly to Rotherham. More than 700 children were identified at risk in three months. Hundreds of suspects were under investigation. Children's homes. Hotels. Mapped locations. Documented networks.



The police knew children were being dragged into the cars of Pakistani men outside school gates. They said nothing. And nobody was made to answer for that decision.



Birmingham is the constituency of the Muslim bloc vote reliant Jess Phillips. It is also the constituency of Shabana Mahmood, the Mirpuri heritage Home Secretary. Two of the most powerful women in British politics represent Birmingham. Neither of them has ever demanded a full public reckoning for it.

Just how powerful are the Mirpuri men of Birmingham?

This is the first of a series of three transmissions. Decide for yourself if either Phillips or Mahmood can be trusted with the national inquiry.

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I've been nothing but honest with you throughout this journey. The truth is that the national inquiry, that we forced, will be a cover up. For us to succeed, we now need to keep exposing it, and then help shape what comes next. This will take us another 5 years.



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