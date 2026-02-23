The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Leach's avatar
Denise Leach
Feb 23

It absolutely gets worse every day, How is Starmer still in power.

Reply
Share
William Isaac's avatar
William Isaac
Feb 23

I read Oleg Gordievsky's book some years ago he was a senior KGB colonel who worked for British intelligence while stationed in London in the early 1980's I have to say here that he was an extremely brave man who helped to avoid a nuclear exchange.

What reminded me of him was reading about the machinations of civil servants in this government the deviousness and back stabbing, this Romeo woman is an absolute sweetheart there's a job waiting for her in the Lubyanka as an instructor.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture