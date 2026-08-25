The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Sonia Mcnally's avatar
Sonia Mcnally
3h

You couldn’t make it up! Absolutely disgraceful

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

Correct.. politicians are cowards unless someone else's neck can be pushed to the front.

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