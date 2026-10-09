The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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The Martyr
Oct 9

How long can Burnham avoid being questioned about his involvement in Greater Manchester? He must have had some knowledge of what was happening as we all did!

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Tim Thorp
Oct 9

There is a scam going on whereby taxi drivers get lice sed in Wolverhampton, which is less stringent about rules. A councillor in my home city of Nottingham told me that one of the things Wolverhampton is less stringent about is a history of this sort of thing.

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