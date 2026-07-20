Today Andy Burnham becomes Prime Minister. He arrives at Number 10 carrying nine years of Greater Manchester with him where he was never a spectator to the rape gang cover-up. His administration commissioned assurance reviews that assisted public officials conceal the abuse of children, and where the most dangerous questions stayed safely out of reach.

Under Burnham’s watch survivors in Oldham were abandoned. Whistleblowers had their homes raided by his police force while the men responsible for the cover up of the gang rape of children kept their positions, pensions and their reputations.

Burnham now becomes the most powerful politician in Britain. It makes no difference to us. A change of address erases nothing.

The statutory inquiry in to the cover up of what is now accepted as the cover up of the industrial scale gang rape of little White girls by gangs of predominantly Pakistani men must call him to testify. That he holds the position of Prime Minister should not shield him. This is the man who ran Greater Manchester while the cover-up held. And had it not been for us, this cover up would have succeeded.

For eight years this campaign has confronted council leaders, police chiefs and government ministers. Three Labour council leaders are gone because ordinary people stood their ground. The fight now reaches Downing Street.

If you believe Andy Burnham must answer for what was done under his authority, stand with me and support the campaign that will see politicians made to answer for what they did.

Subscribe now if you are yet to do so. Upgrade to a paid membership if you can afford to. I need your help

We did not come this far to kneel at the gates of Number 10.

Raja Miah MBE