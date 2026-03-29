The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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The Martyr
9h

Apparently Romeo isn’t a Fabian at least not officially. But she’s most definitely part of the political establishment. Probably believes in open borders and would prefer cover up to risking upsetting the Muslim community I’d guess. How can justice ever be achieved when the establishment is self-perpetuating?

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