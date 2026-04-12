Keir Starmer suspended Lord Doyle, one of his own new peers, after the Sunday Times revealed he had campaigned for a man charged with child sex offences. He apologised repeatedly for appointing Lord Mandelson knowing of his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversy ran so deep that Emma Lewell, a Labour MP, revealed a member of the public had accused her of belonging to the “paedo protectors party.”

Starmer called it a crisis of standards. He positioned himself as the man who would fix it.

The Sunday Times has finally followed up on our work and published how the serving Labour MP, Afzal Khan, has been filmed on a red carpet beside Lord Ahmed, the convicted child rapist.

The Prime Minister who suspended a peer for campaigning for a man charged with child sex offences has decided this requires no response. It appears that the Prime Minister accepts Khan’s dog ate my homework explanation.

“When I realised Baron Ahmed was present, I left shortly afterwards.” - Afzal Khan MP

The same party that positioned itself as serious about child protection is silent when one of its own MPs lies on the record about sharing a ceremonial procession with a man who was imprisoned for raping children in Rotherham. He even sat next to him at the top table.

Why? You know why.

The same bloc vote that protected the rape gangs is the same bloc vote that is at risk should Starmer act against Afzal Khan.

Now, more than ever, Labour needs its biraderi and their bloc Muslim vote.

I have a name for what is taking place. Never mind the paedo protecting party, Labour is now the Pakistani Paedo Promoting Party.

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

My work is free. No paywalls. No gatekeeping. No exclusions.

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Raja 🙏

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