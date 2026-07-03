The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
3h

So are we to assume that Daddy was let out early to be hopefully deported in time for him not to be able to be called to give evidence against anyone at the rape gang inquiry? This disgusting saga runs so deep into Labour it is beyond comprehension that the Labour Party and Burnham are not up to their dirty necks in the cover up. As well as the local councillors and the police who facilitated this pos to continue his appalling treatment of white children…..but Andy Burnham and the other Labour MP’s infested with these sins need to be called out. I see Burnham is answering questions on Reddit later today (3 July) - but only the questions that he selects……hardly surprising as he will definitely not want any questions about the rape gangs to surface!! We CANNOT allow Burnham to take power. We must demand an election - he has no mandate and will not even allow press questioning. Just woolly hints at what he wants to do does not make a manifesto. If he gets into power then the rape gang inquiry will never be allowed to happen and the whole subject will be closed down yet again. Labour and the Pakistani community are co conspirators in the most traitorous actions ever committed against children. Your article should be out on absolutely every social media feed in the country….quickly before Stasi Starmer closes access down for the final removal of free speech for citizens. Please, please do get this out there …….get friends to drop it onto feeds to spread the word NOW. Whatever it takes, just spread these facts quickly before Burnham cons his way into leader of our country.

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