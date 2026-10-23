Keir Starmer has been handed a set of legal rights inside the National Grooming Gangs Inquiry. Meanwhile, the country has been told he was summoned. The man who ran the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013, the years it decided which rape gang cases went to court and which were dropped, now gets to see the evidence the inquiry discloses to him, apply to have his lawyers question the witnesses, and answer any criticism of him before the public is allowed to see it.

That is protection, and it has been reported to you as a reckoning.

NOBODY HAS PUBLISHED A SUMMONS

On 22 October 2026 the inquiry announced that Starmer had been granted core participant status and published a list of people it expects to give evidence at its National Accountability Hearings in London in December and January. GB News reported that it understood Starmer would be summoned. Within hours that single word had been lifted into posts across X and repeated as fact. Nobody at any point in that chain published a summons, because there is not one.

CORE PARTICIPANT STATUS IS A SET OF RIGHTS. IT IS NOT A SUMMONS.

Understand what core participant actually means, because this is the part they are relying on you not knowing. A summons takes something from you. You are compelled to attend, to answer, on the inquiry’s terms. Core participant status does the reverse. It is a legal status under the Inquiry Rules 2006 and it is made entirely of rights.

A core participant is given access to the relevant evidence the inquiry discloses.

They are given lawyers in the room for the whole process. They are given the right to make formal submissions and to apply to have their lawyers question the witnesses. When the inquiry proposes to criticise them, they are warned in writing and given the chance to answer before anything is published.

FOR A WHISTLEBLOWER IT IS A VOICE. FOR POLITICANS IT IS A DEFENCE.

Maggie Oliver and Jayne Senior have been granted the same status, and they earned it. For a whistleblower those rights are a voice. They mean the woman Greater Manchester Police drove out for telling the truth gets to see the disclosed files and apply to put questions to the officers who buried them. For a former Director of Public Prosecutions those same rights are a defence. They mean he sees the relevant evidence first, with lawyers, and he answers any criticism before you are allowed to read it.

The inquiry’s own statement sets out three grounds for granting that status.

A person played a direct and significant role in what is being investigated.

A person has a significant interest in an important aspect of it.

Or a person may face explicit or significant criticism in the report.

The inquiry has not said which of those three it applied to Starmer. Until Baroness Longfield says, nobody knows whether her inquiry has identified him as a man it may criticise or as a man with an interest to protect. Either way he has been handed the rights, and she must tell the public on what ground.

NOBODY ON THE WITNESS LIST HAS BEEN COMPELLED

Being on the witness list is not a summons either. It means the inquiry expects to hear from him. No notice compelling him has been published. The inquiry has the power to compel and no one has shown it has used that power on Starmer or on anyone else on that list.

THE PEOPLE WHO RUN THE INSTITUTIONS UNDER INVESTIGATION ARE INSIDE THE INQUIRY

In January 2025 Yvette Cooper was Home Secretary when the Conservatives, Reform and survivors’ campaigners demanded a statutory inquiry. She refused it and attempted to launch five non statutory investigations. Essentially more of the same cover up. No doubt hoping she could contain the fallout, she alsi ordered Baroness Casey’s rapid audit. Keir Starmer was Prime Minister and rejected the demand for a national inquiry with her.

In June 2025 Casey’s audit left the Government no choice and Starmer announced the inquiry. In December 2025 Shabana Mahmood, by then Home Secretary, chose Labour Party Baroness Longfield as its chair and wrote its terms of reference. Those three decided whether this inquiry would exist, who would run it and what it would be allowed to see. All three have now been named by it.

The inquiry is examining the Crown Prosecution Service, the Home Office, the police and the councils. It has named the man who ran the CPS from 2008 to 2013. It has named Mahmood, the sitting Home Secretary, whose department sponsors the inquiry, funds it and oversees policing. It has named Angela Rayner, the sitting Communities Secretary, who holds responsibility for the councils under investigation. It has named Sir Mark Rowley, who commands the Metropolitan Police, the force the inquiry has said it will examine for London’s role in the national network of rape gangs. The man who ran the CPS, the minister over the Home Office, the minister over the councils and the commander of the Met are inside the process that is supposed to examine those institutions.

All five are protected.

Starmer has the protection in his own name, as a core participant, with access to the disclosed evidence, his own lawyers throughout, the right to apply to question witnesses and a written warning before any criticism of him is published.

Cooper, Mahmood, Rayner and Rowley are protected through the institutions they run. The Home Office, the department over the councils and the Metropolitan Police will be in that room with their own lawyers and their own disclosure, and a minister gives her evidence with the Government’s lawyers behind her. The written warning before criticism goes to every one of them, because the inquiry’s rules give it to anyone it proposes to criticise, witness or not.

None of these have been compelled. Nothing published says what any of them will be asked. Every one of them walks in with lawyers, with notice, and by choice. This is not summoned. This is safeguarded.

The word summoned has gone round the country attached to Longfield’s inquiry when her inquiry has not issued one. She knows this. Baroness Longfield must correct this publicly.

She must publish every core participant determination and the ground on which each was granted. She must publish the witness list and say which of those witnesses have been compelled and which are attending voluntarily, and whether they will give evidence in open hearing. She must say why Phillips and Burnham are not on it.

Will she do any of this? Of course not.

THE CHILDREN HAD NONE OF THIS PROTECTION

The children who were sold in Oldham, in Rotherham, in Rochdale, in Telford, in every town and city this inquiry will touch, were failed by the people now being handed lawyers and disclosure. When those children needed someone to see the evidence and speak for them, there was nobody. The politicans who failed them now have lawyers in the room, access to the files and a written warning before a word of criticism is published. Those children deserve to see those men compelled and made to answer, and until that happens, nobody will ever be held to account for anything.

Now ask yourself why did it take for me to explain this to you?

My name is Raja Miah MBE. For eight years I have exposed how politicians, police and public bodies failed working class White girls who were systematically raped by Pakistani grooming gangs. Together, with the support of the people of Oldham, we forced the Government to concede a National Statutory Inquiry after years of resistance.

Children gang raped, communities betrayed, politicians and police officers involved protected, and you expected to shake your head and carry on as if nothing more can be done because lessons have been learned.



For eight years, I have refused. The police repeatedly dawn raided my home and falsified evidence to try and silence me. The newspapers smeared me. And Pakistani gangsters, under the protection of Labour politicians, followed me home. Islamists openly incited my murder.



Blacklisted by the mainstream media, only your support makes it possible for me to keep exposing the truth those in power want buried.



They sold children for votes and sacrificed entire towns and cities at their altar of multiculturalism. I help you make sense of it. And I help you fight back.

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Raja Miah MBE