The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dreaming's avatar
Dreaming
4d

I am sad to say that I knew from the moment that they announced the national inquiry, that they were forced into by public opinion and increasingly damning evidence, that it would be yet another engineered cover up. The government marking its own homework is a recipe for a disaster in respect of justice for the victims.

If you scratch the surface of any of the political parties all that can be found is rot and corruption, sleaze and malfeasance. The whole political and judicial edifice is rotten to the core as are many of the people operating within its confines.

Raja Miah and others deserve great credit for their unflagging determination, often against significant threats and pushback, to keep exposing not only the crimes and the perpetrators but the government's determination to protect the guilty and complicit in their own ranks.

There will be no justice for the victims where there is no openness and transparency in the process. The public, once again, are being hoodwinked.

Reply
Share
Pip Gunn's avatar
Pip Gunn
4d

Rotten to the core indeed. Now we can better understand the length of time it has taken to set up the inquiry, all the while the people at the heart of the cover-ups are getting their ducks (ie their lawyers) in a row. The baroness has taken her orders. For a small time I had hope, but reading this post from Raja makes me further understand the complete and utter depths of corruption and malfeasance that this United Kingdom operates on.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture