The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sylvia's avatar
Sylvia
Feb 10

These people are foul seemingly all complicit to hide one another’s involvement- a real disgrace- they need to be called out and shamed Soon

Reply
Share
The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
Feb 10

Interesting but not surprising the Rupert Lowe inquiry has had zero coverage from the MSM outside GBNews and the DT, Mail and Express.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture