The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Dreaming's avatar
Dreaming
1d

We already knew that delay, inaction and obfuscation would form the backdrop to this inquiry into the largest criminal scandal in a hundred years. Your work in detailing the minutiae of the woefully inadequate responses and actions puts information into the public record that would otherwise be unavailable. It is ridiculous to call this enquiry 'independent' when it is patently an exercise of limitation and an effort to hide culpability and complicity. Imprisonment and removal from public life and office is the very least that should happen to the perpetrators and enablers of these crimes. Your unflagging courage and determination to shine a light into the darkest corners of our society and political estate does you immense credit.

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That Umberella's avatar
That Umberella
21h

Your tireless efforts over the past 8 years have not gone unnoticed by the wider public. If it wasn't for you & a few others, the powers that be would have got away with sweeping this scandal under the carpet. Nothing to see here.

It makes my blood boil to think about what's gone on & the persecution you've suffered trying to bring these issues to light. We can never thank you enough Rajah.

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