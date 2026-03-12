Greater Manchester Police are complicit. Partners in the malice. Neck deep in a coverup that allowed Pakistani men to gang rape little White girls while the force that was supposed to protect them protected itself instead.

I am angry. I want you to understand that. Furious in a way that does not leave. It sits in the chest and it does not shift. What was done to me was institutional. Deliberate. Sustained over years.

I spoke out. That is all I did. I told the truth about what was happening in my town.

I did not shout and scream. I did not want officers harmed. I said what was happening and I kept saying it. So they made up lies and tried to prosecute me. When that failed they were complicit in a hate campaign against me. When they were forced to investigate that campaign they tried to cover it up. That is the vendetta. That is what Greater Manchester Police did to a man who would not stop telling the truth.

For years victims were ignored. Girls who went to the police and were turned away. Girls who were treated as though the abuse was something they had invited. The men responsible walked free. They operated without fear because the people whose job it was to stop them decided that stopping them mattered less than keeping things quiet.

The ones who raised the alarm were targeted. I know exactly what that looks like because it was done to me. I became the enemy. The person who refused to stay quiet became the problem that needed managing.

When an institution feels threatened it closes ranks. It decides that its own reputation sits above justice for the people it failed. The person demanding accountability becomes more dangerous in their eyes than the person who committed the crimes. And then they act on that with the full weight of the state behind them.

These officers were not bribed. Bribery at least has a logic to it. What happened here was a collective decision to protect the institution at all costs. To treat exposure as the threat rather than the abuse itself. To look at children who had been gang raped and decide that the man writing about it was the real danger.

Not one police officer has been held to account. Not one. Years of evidence. Years of victims. Years of people like me being dragged through hell for saying what everyone already knew. And not a single officer. Not a single politician. Not one person who looked at those girls and chose to help cover up what was done to them. That is not an accident. That is the answer. That is why the government’s draft terms of reference has excluded holding responsible those complicit in the industrial scale gang rape of little girls.

Share

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

I document everything in my SubStack. It’s 100% free to read. If this work matters to you, if you believe it must continue, I need your backing.

My work is free. No paywalls. No gatekeeping. No exclusions. Because the truth shouldn’t belong only to those who can afford it. If you can afford to do so, please support me with a paid subscription..

If you can’t commit to a regular subscription, a one-off contribution genuinely helps keep this alive. You can support me using one of these links;

👉 http://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine

👉 http://paypal.me/RecusantNine

We’re up against a machine, politicians, police, officials, and media, working together to shrink, sanitise, and bury the truth. This work survives because of you.

If you’ve ever shared my posts, learned something, or felt less alone reading them, stand with me. I need your help.

Raja 🙏

Share The Forsaken