The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Cherylea Obrien's avatar
Cherylea Obrien
1d

I Too was kicked off FB, numerous times for saying things they didn’t like, standing up for JUSTICE & unfortunately THEY DONT. They would rather Gag people who want the TRUTH out, & Just like these two Filthy MPs, FB is JUST AS ACCOUNTABLE! Someone Above them sees all, they might get away with these things in this World we live in , BUT, they won’t escape JUSTICE FROM HIM! I Will back anyone who Exposes the Harm of our Precious Children, something our Governments are meant to do, but Don’t because they actually Don’t Care for Us or Our Kids anymore. The Quicker we get rid of all Left Wing Socialist Satanistic Perverted people from our Legal & Government Systems, the better off we will All be!

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Ruth Harris's avatar
Ruth Harris
1d

Keep fight for these children r@ped & abused by Pakistani Muslim men.

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