On 30 October I posted a headline about the Telford inquiry over photographs of two politicians. The inquiry found that more than 1,000 children in that town were raped. Not only had the politicians let it happen, the man at the top of the council Sean Davies, was promoted to MP and was now a Labour whip in parliament.

Facebook took one look at the contents of my post alongside a picture of two Labour Party politicians in suits and decided it was child pornography. They removed the post and the accompanying picture below.

I appealed. Facebook looked again, as hard as it looked the first time, which is to say not at all. If you believe them, nobody at Facebook has seen a post that had been shared thousands of times and it had been pulled by their automated technology.

Their technology, it seems, cannot tell the difference between a child being raped and pictures of politician. I can. So can you. So could any human being who was ever allowed to look at it.



Facebook then counted that one post as two offences. One for the picture, one for the words, as if it had caught me twice. On the strength of that it has marked my account “at risk of being suspended“ for “repeatedly“ breaking the rules.

Facebook has now stopped recommending this Page to anyone. I estimate it has throttled my account for at least a year. It has also banned me from ads, live video, messages and calls until 29 November.

I pay Meta £129 each month for “five support cases per month with a real person“. I used them. The real people told me, one after another, that no real person is allowed to look at the post, that no supervisor can be reached, and that if I was unhappy I could appeal to the Oversight Board. Then they declined to give me the reference number you need to appeal to the Oversight Board. Meta’s independent appeals body, which Meta funds, which Meta points you to, which Meta has made sure you cannot reach.



So let us be clear about what Facebook has done. The men who raped those children were never prosecuted. The public officials, politicians and police officers who covered for them have never been held to account. Instead, Facebook has punished the man who is campaigning to hold these people to account, and effectively called him a child abuser for sharing photographs of the people involved in the cover up.

Facebook has decided that you will not see what I write.

This is not the first time Facebook has censored my voice. Nor am I the first campaigner that has been sanctioned this way. Each time previously I have experienced this has been when powerful people attempted to prevent the truth from coming out at key moments. Just as now, there is a truth in Telford, that when it does come out, will expose the Labour Party in a way it has yet to do so. Yes, despite everything that has already come out, the truth of Telford is worse.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO HELP

Over nine million people engaged with my Facebook Page last month. That is more than every other platform I am on put together, three times over. Losing it, in the middle of the national inquiry, is the biggest blow this campaign has taken.

But thousands of you read me here. The same articles went out on Substack as on Facebook. The only thing missing was the reach, and reach is the one thing Facebook cannot take from you. Every one of you who shares a piece puts it in front of people I can no longer get to. Every one of you who restacks it does what Facebook’s algorithm used to do for me, except nobody can switch you off.

So this is what I am asking. Share this post. Restack it. Send it to the people who followed me on Facebook and tell them this is where the work lives now. If you can support me with a paid subscription, then great. If you cannot, subscribe anyway, share, and help keep the work in the spotlight.

Facebook decided you would not see what I write. You can decide otherwise.