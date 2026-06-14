The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
7h

Get that article out to the people of Makerfield NOW Raja. If, after reading that, they still decide to vote for Burnham then there really is no hope for their souls. Burnham is a hollow man with a gut full of guilt. Do we really want a paedo assistant with a dark, dark secret running our country? The security system should be vetoing his attempt to become PM. He is a disgrace.

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Nino Caputo's avatar
Nino Caputo
6h

I completely agree with the above.

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