The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
7h

Your patience is an example to us all Raja. Thank you for all that you do to right the wrongs against British children. X

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Sage's avatar
Sage
7h

This may be a naive question but have you reached out to Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain? Surely they should be backing you all the way?

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