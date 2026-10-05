The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Jan's avatar
Jan
Oct 5

The rot runs deep! Thank you for your brave and tireless service!❤️JUSTICE FOR ALL THOSE CHILDREN! Prosecution for ALL who facilitated and was complicit!

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Richard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's avatar
Richard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Oct 6

The masses must be shocked aware that these politicians are mere puppets and actors (controlled by hidden masters), and that they are actually quite stupid, given all their gaffs and blatant criminality, the same for many other parts of the state, significantly via the Fabian march of the institutions, which mal-educated and corrupted many.

We need mass awareness and understanding of the contents of the enacted (not censored "current") English Constitution, and to encourage a mass of activists of this, to legally make the corrupt knave's lives hell, including the political class.

Also, all self-declared nationalist politicians must be watched and contacted:

* To identify and mock controlled opposition fakes.

* To encourage them to be/become English Constitution wise, not naive fools.

* To critique/mock them when they ignorantly or deceptively, identifying with the "UK" and "British" symbols of the enemy outlaw unitary-establishment, e.g the Union Jack flag.

* To encourage plans to identify unconstitutional acts, then strategically and progressively void them by revoking them as ultra-vires (overreaching) Acts, to demolish all the supports for the treason, which enabled all of the mostly unpunished torture, trafficking and murder reported here.

Clearly a huge number of illegal aliens must be strongly encouraged to leave, by revoking all state aid for them, and banning all other support, including employment and money transfers. There will probably also be a need to form and train many well equipped local militia to arrest and forcibly removing any illegal aliens who cause trouble or aren't preparing to leave. If their origin countries refuse to accept them all back, those countries must be sanctioned, and no citizens of that country allowed here, including embassy staff, then other harsher solutions used.

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