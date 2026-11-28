GIRLS IN SOUTHAMPTON ARE BEING COLLECTED IN TAXIS AND TAKEN TO PARTIES WHERE GROUPS OF MEN ARE WAITING FOR THEM. A SCHOOL HAS WARNED PARENTS THAT THE GIRLS ARE GIVEN DRUGS AND ALCOHOL AND SEXUALLY ABUSED, AND HAS TOLD THEM TO AGREE A SAFE WORD WITH THEIR DAUGHTERS. HAMPSHIRE POLICE HAS ARRESTED 33 PEOPLE. IT HAS NOT SAID WHO THEY ARE.

SOUTHAMPTON CITY COUNCIL KNEW IN JANUARY 2020 THAT THE GIRLS AT RISK WERE MAINLY WHITE AND AROUND 15 YEARS OLD. THE LABOUR PARTY RUN COUNCIL HAS TOLD THE PUBLIC NOTHING ABOUT THE MEN.

Hampshire Police calls this a comprehensive investigation into the sexual exploitation of children. Newspapers call it a grooming gang investigation. The force confirmed the 33 arrests on 27 November 2026, several weeks into inquiries the public had been told nothing about.

So who are the 33? Hampshire Police has not released their ages, their nationalities or their ethnicities, or said whether they knew each other. It has not said how many girls it has found or how long this went on.

A force that can count 33 arrests and 80 phones can tell the public who it has arrested.

What we do know is that two men have been charged. Sayeed Hashimi, 22, of Southampton, has already admitted sexually assaulting a 17 year old girl in the Newtown area of the city. He is in custody awaiting sentence in January 2027. A 35 year old man is charged with the rape of a 15 year old girl, attempted rape, sexual assault and making indecent photographs of a child. He denies every charge and is due in court in December 2026. Hampshire Police has not said how either case fits the rest of the investigation.

A SCHOOL HAS TOLD PARENTS TO AGREE A SAFE WORD

Instead of the Labour leader of Southampton City Council, Sarah Bogle, or the Chief Constable of Hampshire Police, Alexis Boon, it was a school that told the parents of Southampton what was happening. Marie Webster, senior deputy headteacher at Regents Park Community College, wrote to every parent about group-based child exploitation in the city. Her pupils are aged 11 to 16. Her letter says girls are being collected in taxis and taken to parties where men are waiting, given drugs and alcohol, and sexually abused.

extract from letter

She told parents the men get close by acting friendly or posing as a boyfriend. She told them to switch on location sharing and agree a safe word their daughter can use when she is in danger.

A deputy headteacher is handing out code words because girls from her school are being driven to groups of men waiting to rape them.

THE COUNCIL IDENTIFIED WHITE GIRLS AGED AROUND 15 IN JANUARY 2020

Southampton City Council says it takes child sexual exploitation very seriously. It has had a dedicated team for it since 2015. That team was set up after Rotherham and Rochdale had shown the country how the Pakistani rape gangs worked. Taxis carried the girls, drugs and alcohol were handed to them, and they were delivered to flats, houses and take aways where groups of men were waiting to rape them.

The council knew how these gangs operate. It has known for over a decade.

By January 2020 it also knew which girls they were after. On 23 January 2020 its Director of Children’s Services, Hilary Brooks, put a report before the Children and Families Scrutiny Panel. It told councillors the children flagged at risk of sexual exploitation were “mainly white females around the age of 15 years“.

White girls aged around 15. Southampton City Council put their ethnicity, their sex and their age in a public document. A man is before the courts charged with raping a girl of 15. So what did the council and Hampshire Police write down about the men?

A CONFIDENTIAL APPENDIX WAS WITHHELD FROM THE PUBLIC

They wrote something down. The same report refers to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police Problem Profile, which took in transport links and community profiles, perpetrators among them. But the council’s public report does not say what that profile found about the ethnicity of those perpetrators. Southampton City Council printed the ethnicity of the girls and left out the ethnicity of the men.

It kept back more than that. The council attached an appendix called Initiatives to Tackle Child Exploitation. It withheld it from the public, on the grounds that it could identify an individual and concerned the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime. Councillors were told in private. Parents were told nothing.

ELEVEN YEARS OF SPECIALIST SAFEGUARDING AND I CANNOT FIND ONE RAPE GANG CONVICTION

Eleven years of a specialist team should have put men in the dock. The council’s public report of January 2020 runs to six pages. I found no figure for arrests and no figure for prosecutions in it. It does not mention taxis.

I searched the public record for the years since 2015. I found no evidence of a successful prosecution of a rape gang operating in Southampton. Southampton City Council and Hampshire Police must account for those eleven years in arrests, prosecutions, convictions and the networks they broke up.

If the council and police refuse to publish what they have done for over a decade, or the convictions are non existent, that tells its own story.

SEVENTEEN MONTHS AFTER CASEY, SOUTHAMPTON PARENTS ARE BEING WARNED ABOUT TAXIS

The government was told about taxis in June 2025. Baroness Casey’s national audit gave a whole chapter to taxi licensing. Southampton City Council is the licensing authority for taxis in the city. Every taxi that collected a girl has a plate and a licence. Southampton City Council has not said whether those taxis were licensed in Southampton or somewhere else.

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SOUTHAMPTON HAS TO COME UNDER THE NATIONAL INQUIRY

In January 2020 the council wrote down that the children at risk were mainly white girls aged around 15. It put that in front of a scrutiny panel with an appendix the public was not allowed to read. In November 2026 a deputy headteacher told the parents of Southampton to agree a safe word with their daughters.

Between those two dates Southampton City Council had a specialist team and Hampshire Police had a profile that covered the perpetrators. The parents had neither. The council and the police held what they knew about the men, and the parents were left to protect their daughters with a letter from a school.

The National Inquiry has to look at what is being done to children in the now as well as what was done in the past. Southampton has to come under its scrutiny. Southampton City Council and Hampshire Police have to answer to it for every year since 2015.

The girls the council flagged in 2020 are women in their twenties. Nobody has told them what the council and the police knew about the men who were a danger to them. The girls at Regents Park are 11 to 16. They are being sent out with a safe word after a school broke rank and wrote directly to parents warning them that their daughters were at risk of being gang raped.

My God, just what sort of country is this?

My name is Raja Miah MBE. For eight years I have exposed how politicians, police and public bodies failed working class White girls who were systematically raped by Pakistani grooming gangs. Together, with the support of the people of Oldham, we forced the Government to concede a National Statutory Inquiry after years of resistance.

Now the harder fight begins.

Despite every effort to stop us, we forced a National Inquiry. Now powerful politicians and public officials are attempting to rewrite the history of what happened under their watch.

That is why this campaign cannot slow down now.

For too long this has been a one man operation. It needs to become something much bigger. We need the resources to build a genuinely independent investigative organisation.

If you believe the truth should be followed wherever it leads, please stand with us.

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Raja Miah MBE