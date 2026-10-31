The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Michael's avatar
Michael
13h

I have to state categorically that your reporting on this National Shame is bringing light into dark corners where the guilty had hoped it would stay.

I do not agree with the title of the enquiry- it is not grooming, it is CHILDREN RAPE on an industrial scale.

You are exposing the scum that are behind this National Shame, you are naming names, if they are innocent they would be up in arms……..only the guilty hide.

As to your headline:

Shaun Davies tried to stop the Telford Child Rape Gang enquiry

Labour made him a MP and the Government whip.

This clearly shows Labour for what they really are and the level this National Shame has penetrated our Government, Council and Police, especially in Labour held areas…….to try to stop the truth getting out you are rewarded with promotion- what would he have got if he had managed to actually stop the enquiry- a peerage!

The problem is that no one in the MSM, especially the complicit BBC who has more skeletons than a graveyard, will give this the coverage it should get, names, dates, victims, what happened, the truth even if it upsets, it must be told because at this moment what scares people most is that it is still going on, maybe the ethnicity of the perpetrators has changed slightly but the fact remains- we do not know and what we do not know scares people.

Unfortunately, the downside is that not only are the victims let down and betrayed by inaction, but suspicion falls on everyone who is a Council employee involved in Child support, the Police, ethnic minority males………….suspicion leads to inertia which allows this National Shame to continue.

We need a real judge led enquiry that no one can refuse to attend, files opened, names, and ultimately arrests and real prison sentences where proven guilt exists both perpetrators and those whose inactions collectively allowed this to happen, and for the avoidance of doubt, being retired or elderly should never be a barrier to punishment as many of those involved will have age “on their side”.

God help those poor girls who were and are involved, this National Shame is a Crime Against Humanity.

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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
14h

Thank you for your hard work, hopefully you won’t receive the same treatment as the last person who tried to expose this in Telford.

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