The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Caroline Salt's avatar
Caroline Salt
13h

Absolute corruption!

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Julia's avatar
Julia
8h

Harman and her husband are evil. Promoting child sex in that club they were in. They should both be arrested and prosecuted. Along with a lot more people of all colours and “religions”

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