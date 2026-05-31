This week I shamed Greater Manchester Police in the High Court of Justice. It is extremely rare for an ordinary citizen, without legal representation, to successfully manage the legal process and secure a Judicial Review that confirms the police acted unlawfully against them. This is what was achieved.

GMP Protected an Oldham Group Operative From Prosecution. The High Court Has Declared Their Decision Unlawful.

On 22 May 2026, His Honour Judge Graham Wood KC, sitting as a Judge of the High Court, granted my application for judicial review against the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police. The decision to issue a conditional caution to Mohammed Ali on or about 20 October 2025 was declared unlawful and quashed. GMP will pay my costs.

From December 2025, GMP knew the decision was unlawful. They said so in writing and maintained the caution for seven months regardless.

Mohammed Ali Ran a Year-Long Targeted Operation

From October 2024 to October 2025, Mohammed Ali conducted a sustained campaign against me. Using my name and image, he impersonated me online, published my sister’s home address, made sexualised references relating to a minor, and issued threats of violence. He posted homophobic abuse throughout and concealed himself behind a VPN.

Mohammed Ali is an IT professional. He knew exactly what he was doing and how to avoid detection while doing it.

Arrested on 20 October 2025, he admitted under caution creating the fake account and posting the abusive material, including the homophobic content. He sought to justify the conduct. He did not deny it.

The offending was not impulsive. It ran for twelve months. He used my name and photograph to impersonate me across online platforms, posting content calculated to damage my reputation and incite hostility toward me. He published my sister’s home address. He made sexualised references relating to a minor. He repeatedly issued direct threats of violence. Throughout, he used a VPN to conceal himself, a deliberate technical choice made by someone with the knowledge to make it.

These are not marginal offences. Publishing my sister’s home address to intimidate a campaigner is doxxing. Making sexualised references to a minor is conduct that, in any other context, would receive a very different response from GMP. Threatening violence while impersonating your target is a sustained identity-based attack on a person’s life and safety.

Mohammed Ali admitted every element of this under caution. On the same day, GMP issued a conditional caution and closed the file. What the police did was unlawful.

GMP Declared No Aggravating Factors on a Hate Crime Admission

GMP relied on the Adult Gravity Factors Matrix V3. Under that Matrix, hate-based conduct is always an aggravating factor. Mohammed Ali admitted posting homophobic material. Police Sergeant 15891 Veal authorised the conditional caution and recorded that no aggravating factors were present.

No contemporaneous decision log exists. GMP disclosed no rationale. Conduct spanning twelve months, including doxxing, impersonation, threats of violence, and admitted hate-based abuse, was assessed as non-aggravated with nothing on record to show how.

GMP Wasted Time To Continue Protecting Their Power

When I challenged the decision, GMP refused to withdraw the caution. A conditional caution, once issued, is a concluded disposition. The issuing authority becomes functus officio. No mechanism exists in law for retrospective reconsideration while the original decision stands.

GMP then wasted as much time as possible. The practical effect was to absorb the six-month window for summary prosecution while maintaining the appearance of procedural compliance.

The High Court judge found the claim had become academic because that window had closed. The judicial review was granted regardless. The decision was declared unlawful and quashed. Costs were ordered against GMP.

GMP Knew Whose Operative They Were Protecting

Mohammed Ali is a key member of the Oldham Group, the sectarian political faction whose biraderi operations I have documented for eight years. All I did was expose the organised sexual exploitation of children across Greater Manchester and the institutional cover-up of those crimes. It produced arrests targeting me and false charges that were later vindicated. The harassment that accompanied it ran through the same political structures Mohammed Ali operates within.

GMP knew the decision was unlawful in December 2025. Their legal team’s repeated last minute responses was not procedural remedy. It was a clock. When that clock ran out, they conceded the judicial review.

A High Court judge has placed their conduct on the permanent record. The decision was unlawful. It has been quashed. Greater Manchester Police will now pay the costs of the campaigner they tried to silence.

My own reflections are that GMP did not make an error in protecting Mohammed Ali from prosecution. Their position has been clear from the outset. The police want to see me prosecuted. First, they tried to scare me in to silence. When this failed, they then attempted to maliciously prosecute me. When they failed there, their next tactic was to encourage, support and protect members of the sectarian and Islamist networks in Oldham that need me gone. This is why Mohammed Ali was protected. This is why other individuals from his network can come for me. They believe they have permission from both the politicians and the police.

My next steps are now to pursue two parallel private courses of action. First, a private prosecution against Mohammed Ali, and second, a civil case for harassment. I have already tried to pursue a complaint against Seargent Veal. No one should be surprised that Andy Burnham’s proven Pakistani Rape Gang protecting police force has protected this individual.

Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this ordeal.

Ever Grateful

Raja

We have just a handful of days left of my crowdfunder. So far, we have raised an amazing amount of money. I’m genuinely overwhelmed by the level of support. Thank you to all 2,861 of you.

If at all possible, I would like to see 3,000 people support me before it closes. At this moment in time, I’m 139 supporters short.

If you follow my work then you know why I have been targeted the way I have. You also know what I risk. Please support the crowdfund if you are yet to do so. Whatever you can spare will make a massive difference.

Support me using this link below

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/raja-miah-mbe-legal-action-against-jim-mcmahon-mp

As always, the work I do would not be possible without your support. For this, I will be ever grateful.

Nowhere did I ever imagine that my life would end up like this, where I am forced to take the police to the High Court of Justice because they are so desperate to try and silence me, they protect Pakistani sectarians and Islamists that seek to try and have me killed.

Raja Miah MBE

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