The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Steve Muspratt's avatar
Steve Muspratt
14h

The world needs more people like you Raja, this victory shows your perseverance is paying off as you dismantle them brick by brick. These people need to be held accountable, 'Misconduct In Public Office' is potentially life imprisonment, surely this Sergeant who is being protected is guilty of this ? My hope is that the long list of politicians, social workers, police will eventually be held to account by the law and hopefully their own consciences .......

https://www.cps.gov.uk/prosecution-guidance/misconduct-public-office

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
14h

Great news Raja. It couldn’t have come at a better time to undermine the sanctimonious Andy Burnham and his self seeking run to be PM…. Via using the people of Makerfield. This needs to be used by Reform in their campaign for the seat. Burnham is a facade with nothing good behind it. His u turns on previous ‘political convictions’ are so obviously just a convenient way to get to power and will be abandoned once he has that power. His history in the whole rape gang saga needs to be shown for what it is - the actions of a man prepared to lie and cover up the disgraceful stain on our country, just to further his own career. A man not to be trusted. A legend in his own lunchtime - certainly not king of the north, ask the victims of Pakistani crimes.

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