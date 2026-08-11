The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
7h

It's truly shocking.

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Pete's avatar
Pete
3h

There's pure evil taking place here and a vast amount of people looking to protect their own positions before anything else.

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