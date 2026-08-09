The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
11h

And this scum continues to be allowed to stay in our country and more and more arrive every year. The politicians, police, councillors, relatives….every single one of those traitors to our country and our children…..deserve to be named, shamed and prosecuted. And yet they stay protected in full view. The Labour Party, in their deliberate actions to ingratiate themselves in the communities of this scum, to ensure their votes…..to keep Labour and their traitorous plans in power for their own twisted ideological reasons……are riddled through with deceit, sins and corruption. The party of the working class…….don’t make me laugh - they have been happy to watch as the children of the working class have been abused by perverted Muslim men, just to ensure their own survival. The party of ‘caring’………the only thing they care about is themselves, their own careers and the money they can accumulate. Burnham plays the ‘man of the people’, ‘one of the boys’ - all utter rubbish. His cover ups of the rape gangs whilst ‘king of the north’ are well documented and he has to fall. How can we ever become a moral and happy country again whilst these disgusting people are still in positions of power and still allowing the rapist scum to remain here? My rage remains until justice is done. Thank you always Raja for your perseverance and bravery.

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William Isaac's avatar
William Isaac
12h

This cover up went to the very top of the Labour Party they all knew they must never be allowed near power again.

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