The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Yvonne Linton's avatar
Yvonne Linton
9h

This hit hard. I feel in the same boat as those girls. I couldn’t speak out at the time I was trafficked but have been trying for about 4 years now. Nothing. Ghosted, fobbed off or labelled.

I don’t even know where to take the information now.

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
11h

I wish only the very worst of punishment for all of the people who have assisted and covered up this abomination in our country. And I wish for the deportation of families of the men who perpetrated the abuse - for their complicity and their silence. And I wish for no more visas to EVER be granted to Pakistani people - they have proven themselves, over generations in our country to be unworthy of living in a civilised and Christian country. And I wish for this and any following government to completely stop any foreign aid to Pakistan. The Pakistani people have an inbred nature which is incompatible with decent people - and by their presence in our country they make it more difficult for good, caring immigrants to be accepted. They belong in Pakistan amongst their kind, not in Great Britain. I hope and pray, Raja, that your hard work and determination results in my wishes being fulfilled so that my grandchildren can grow up in a safer and kinder UK. My anger is deep. It is not racism - it is child protection.

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