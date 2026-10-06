The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Andrew Miles's avatar
Andrew Miles
Oct 6

Keep going Raj. Millions of the silent majority are disgusted by your revelations even if they don’t or are afraid to comment. Stay safe!

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Nell Pursey's avatar
Nell Pursey
Oct 6

Well he would wouldn't he, no surprise there.

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