Pakistan. The Country the Home Secretary Refused to Name

The most revealing moment in politics is not what a minister announces but what they refuse to say. This week the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, demonstrated exactly that when pressed by Camilla Tominey.

The government had just announced new visa restrictions targeting countries whose citizens are accused of exploiting Britain’s immigration system. Ministers claim the measures are designed to close a growing loophole. Migrants arrive legally on student or work visas and then apply for asylum after they reach Britain. The Home Secretary called it decisive action.

For some reason, the country most closely associated with that precise pattern was not on the list. When asked about it directly she refused to acknowledge the issue at all. That country is Pakistan.

The Statistics the Government Cannot Ignore

The British asylum system is under extraordinary strain. In the year ending March 2025 more than 109,000 people claimed asylum in the United Kingdom. That is the highest figure recorded since comparable records began in 1979.

The public debate focuses on small boats crossing the Channel. The boats are not the whole story. Home Office data shows that of those who claimed asylum in 2024 after arriving on a visa, roughly four in ten had a study visa, around three in ten had a work visa, and nearly a quarter had entered as visitors. The asylum system is being accessed through the front door on an industrial scale.

Pakistani nationals are now the single largest group claiming asylum in Britain. They account for around eleven percent of all claims in the system. In the year ending March 2025 more than 11,000 Pakistani nationals applied for asylum in the United Kingdom. That represented an increase of nearly eighty percent on the previous year.

The question of how they arrived matters. Thousands did not come in small boats or hidden in vehicles. They came through airports on valid visas issued by the British government. Close to ten thousand Pakistani nationals moved from a temporary visa into an asylum claim in 2024 alone.

Pakistani nationals account for around a quarter of all cases where migrants enter Britain legally and later switch to an asylum claim.

That is not a footnote in the immigration debate. It is the central pressure point that ministers have chosen not to discuss.

The Question the Home Secretary Would Not Answer

When the Home Secretary unveiled her visa crackdown Camilla Tominey asked the obvious question.

If the government is targeting countries where migrants exploit visa routes to claim asylum then why was Pakistan not included?

The Home Secretary did not dispute the figures. She did not explain the omission. She retreated into language about continuing discussions with other countries and described the measures as only the beginning of action. She insisted she would not provide a running commentary. These phrases sounded like policy. The country mentioned in the question was never addressed in the answer.

The Political Context No One Wants to Discuss

Politics rarely operates in a vacuum. Shabana Mahmood is herself of Pakistani heritage and represents a constituency with a substantial British Pakistani electorate. At the most recent General Election where the Muslim bloc vote abandoned Labour, her majority fell from more than 32,000 to 3,421. Her political survival depends in part on the support of that community.

When the nationality most strongly associated with a particular immigration trend is missing from a supposedly evidence-driven crackdown questions will inevitably arise. Those questions become sharper when the minister responsible has clear political ties to the community most directly affected by the decision. This does not prove bias. It makes the evasion impossible to justify. And evasion is exactly what the public received.

A Crackdown That Avoids the Core Problem

Ministers claim they are closing loopholes in the visa system. The country most closely linked to those loopholes has not been targeted.

Pakistan now produces the largest number of asylum claimants in Britain.

Claims from Pakistani nationals rose by almost eighty percent in a single year.

Thousands of those claimants entered the country on valid visas before applying for asylum.

A policy designed to tackle visa route asylum abuse that ignores the nationality most associated with that practice cannot credibly claim to be driven by evidence.

The government can point to announcements and press releases and call it action. The credibility of any crackdown depends on whether it addresses the most obvious source of the problem. In this case it did not.

The Cost of Political Evasion

Public trust in the immigration system has been eroding for years. Many voters already suspect that politicians avoid uncomfortable facts when those facts collide with diplomatic interests or electoral calculations. Every time ministers announce a tough policy that conveniently avoids the most obvious example that suspicion hardens into certainty.

The Home Secretary could have acknowledged that Pakistan accounts for a significant share of visa route asylum claims and explained whatever diplomatic complexities prevented its inclusion. That would at least have been honest. Instead the country at the centre of the question was never even named.

Pakistan is the largest nationality claiming asylum in Britain. Pakistan is the largest source of migrants who entered legally and then applied for asylum. The government announced a crackdown on that precise problem and left Pakistan off the list.

When the Home Secretary was asked about it she did not deny the problem. She did not explain the omission. She refused to name the country at all.

Pakistan should have been on the list. The evidence put it there. The Home Secretary is a woman of Pakistani heritage who depends on the Pakistani vote to hold her seat. The public can draw its own conclusions.

Share

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

I document everything in my SubStack. It’s 100% free to read. If this work matters to you, if you believe it must continue, I need your backing.

No paywalls. No gatekeeping. No exclusions. Because the truth shouldn’t belong only to those who can afford it. Sign up for free or support me with a paid subscription if you can afford to do so.

If you can’t commit to a regular subscription, a one-off contribution genuinely helps keep this alive. You can support me using one of these links;

👉 http://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine

👉 http://paypal.me/RecusantNine

We’re up against a machine, politicians, police, officials, and media, working together to shrink, sanitise, and bury the truth. This work survives because of you.

If you’ve ever shared my posts, learned something, or felt less alone reading them, stand with me. I need your help.

Raja 🙏