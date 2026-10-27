The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Once upon a Time.'s avatar
Once upon a Time.
4h

Shocking……🙈🙈🙈

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Pat Matheson's avatar
Pat Matheson
4h

My God. This is an abomination and anyone involved in the legal duty to Children in Care cannot say after this that their hands are clean if they turn the other way and take no action. Another example of Not Fit For Purpose Children’s Services. The buck stops at the Minister for Women and Children and every single person in Local Councils and Social Services need to call an Emergency Meeting to put a stop to this. If any one within this System objects this Must Be Recorded . Legal Advice Sought and Robustly Enacted Upon no matter how “unpleasant” this is to face up to.

It’s like a Growing Cancer that is consuming vulnerable children. Must be Cut Out. Thank you Raja for your tireless work

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