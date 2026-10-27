

On a single day in September 2025, 669 children were living in illegal children's homes. The state had paid £353 million in a year to put them there. Nearly a third of those children went missing. Ofsted has admitted it has been told that organised criminals are financing the homes.



People ask me one question more than any other. Is it over. It is not over. Anyone who tells you the rape gangs are history is lying to you.

THE CHILDREN'S HOMES BECAME CHILD BROTHELS

In Oldham the children's homes became child brothels. That is what they were. Girls in the care of the state were collected from the front door by men the staff had seen before. The staff wrote "missing" in the log and waited for the taxi to bring them back. Those who tried to do more were punished.



The same pattern ran through Rochdale and Rotherham, and the same thing is happening in other towns and cities. Except it is now worse.



Private companies run more than 8 out of 10 children's homes in England. They open them wherever houses are cheap, which is why they open them in towns like mine.



A girl from a London borough can be dropped in a terraced house in Oldham where nobody knows her and nobody is looking out for her. The only people who take an interest are the men in the car at the end of the street, and they take a great deal of interest.

NOBODY KNOWS WHO OWNS THE HOMES

Ask who owns that house and you will NOT get an answer. Ofsted checks the manager and one person the company nominates as "responsible". That is the end of the checking. Nobody checks the shareholders, who owns the building or who lent the money. The ownership can run through a chain of shell companies and even end offshore.



The prospect of a chain of UK care homes being owned by men in Mirpur is not as far fetched as it first sounds.



Underneath this is a second trade in homes that are not registered at all. Running one is a criminal offence. It makes no difference. Councils put children in them anyway.



669 CHILDREN IN ILLEGAL HOMES. £353 MILLION TO PUT THEM THERE.

In January 2026 the Children's Commissioner revealed that on a single day in September 2025, 669 children were living in these illegal homes. Councils had spent an estimated £353 million in a year putting children in them, at an average of £10,500 a week for each child. Some were living in caravans, holiday lets and Airbnbs.



Nearly a third of those 669 children went missing. The state did not know who was running the house. It did not know who was collecting the child from it.



Nobody can say how many illegal homes there are, because councils are not required to report every placement to Ofsted.



Ofsted's own figures for 2025 to 2026 identified 710 illegal children's homes. 5 of them faced criminal investigations and only 2 were prosecuted. Most were sent a warning letter.



I can find no record of what happened after they received these letters. My guess is they ignored them and carried on as before. Meanwhile, the council officer who knowingly sends a child to an illegal home faces no action. My guess would also be that they receive a kickback from the illegal home.



THE CRIMINALS ARE IN THE HOMES

In July 2026 Ofsted publicly admitted receiving allegations that organised criminals were setting up illegal children's homes to facilitate criminal operations, with links to drug smuggling, money laundering and county lines. Translated, I take this to mean they were trafficking children.



Ofsted raised allegations that criminals were financing registered children's homes. The very people the state is supposed to be protecting children from may be taking money from the state to look after those children. The government did nothing.



Here is just one example. A Merseyside outfit called SafeSpace4U took at least £1.3 million from illegal placements over 2 years. It ran at least 19 unregistered homes. Its registered headquarters is in a property owned by a convicted drug dealer with organised crime links. It was under criminal investigation by Ofsted while it was still taking children from councils across the country.



The company denied that the owner of the property was involved in running it. It did not deny who he was.



People who would know keep telling me that privatised children's homes are owned by the gangs themselves. Nobody in government can tell me that is untrue, because nobody in government dares look.

THE STATE HAS TO KNOW WHO OWNS THE HOMES

The state runs a fit and proper person test on every director of every old people's home in England. It does not require so much as a DBS check on the directors of a children's home. By law every dog in this country is microchipped to a named owner. The state knows who owns the dog. It does not know who owns the house it puts children in.



The law has to change, and this is what it has to say.



1. Every person behind a children's home is named to Ofsted and checked before a child is placed there. That means the owner, the directors, the shareholders, the landlord and whoever lent the money, and each of them goes through the same test the state already runs on the directors of an old people's home. If any of them fails it, or the ownership is hidden offshore, the home does not open.



2. The money is checked as well as the people. Every loan and every investment in a children's home is declared to Ofsted with the name of the person it came from. A home that cannot show where its money came from is refused.



3. Not a penny of public money goes to a home that is not registered. A council officer who pays an unregistered home, or signs a child into one, has committed the same criminal offence as the people running it. He stands in the dock next to them.



4. An illegal home is shut the day it is found. Ofsted gets the power to close it on the spot, the way environmental health closes a kitchen, and a duty to prosecute everyone running it. The warning letters end.



5. Every home writes down every car that collects a child, plate and badge, every time. The homes in Oldham knew the cars. The law makes them write the cars down.



6. No child is sent 100 miles from home unless a judge has signed it.



7. The police force where she is placed is told her name and address on the day she arrives.



8. Staff who report what is being done to her are protected by law.



9. Staff who log her missing and wait for the taxi are barred from working with children.



10. No child is placed in a home where the autorities know the rape gangs are operating.



A government could put all of it on the statute book in a single session of Parliament. The Children's Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026 gave Ofsted the power to fine. It did not give Ofsted a single one of these that I have listed. WHY?



THEY HAVE ALL BEEN TOLD WHAT WOULD STOP IT

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, his Minister Lucy Powell, and the Labour government could do this now. Any politician who is serious about stopping the gang rape of children would be spporting it.



They are not doing it because, as with the rape gangs themselves, little White girls from working class families do not matter to the Labour Party. I fear the opposition parties are not doing it because there are more votes in shouting about the rape gangs than there are in doing something specific to stop them.



This is where I call out more than Labour. Labour covered it up. The Conservative Party, Reform UK and Restore Britain have made political gain from the gang rape and trafficking of children without putting forward one policy that would help stop it.



Here is one policy.



They all know about the care home scandal I have just shared with you. Instead of demanding specific legislative change brought in now, all of them are choosing to grandstand.



And before anyone complains to me, I don't care if I've said something that criticises your political party. I'm not here to promote any one political party. I'm here to protect children from gang rape.



THE NEXT PART IS THE TAXI



This is the first part of a series. The home is where the girls are found. The second part is the taxi that takes them from the home to the men, licensed by the council and driven by men the council passed as fit and proper.



I will go through all of this next.



Share this with one person who thinks it is over.



Raja Miah MBE

People ask me one question more than any other. Are children still being groomed, gang raped and sold across the United Kingdom? I take no joy in sharing with you that they are. And there are more men involved than there were before.



Little White girls are still being gang raped and sold in this country. The men doing it are not only Pakistani. Other ethnic gangs have moved into our towns and cities, watched how the Pakistani gangs got away with it, and started their own rape gangs.



It can be stopped. And over the course of this week I will detail a number of policies that would destroy the child rape trade in the United Kingdom.



Unfortunately, eight years has taught me that not one political party will do what's necessary unless we force them. Which is why it is up to us to force them.



I don't care if you are Labour, Conservative, Reform or Restore. I care that you want the gang rape of children to stop. If you are with me, then you are with me for this reason more than any other.



My name is Raja Miah. I led the campaign that forced the national inquiry. Now I will share with you the key policies that any political party could campaign for that will destroy the rape gangs for good.



You can decide for yourself why politicians need dragging kicking and screaming to a place that protects little girls from gang rape.



Sign up to my Substack here;

There are no paywalls to access any of my work. I share all my content for free. I leave it to you to decide whether I am worth supporting.



Raja Miah MBE