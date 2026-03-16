Minister For Failing Children

There is a particular kind of politician who builds a career on performance. Everything calibrated for the camera. Designed to land on the right audience at the right moment. The voice breaks on cue. The righteous anger arrives precisely when it is most useful.

Jess Phillips is this politician perfected.

A decade of constructing a very specific image. Straight-talking. Feminist. The woman who says what others will not. The champion of abused women and girls who cannot be silenced by the powerful.

She has made a career from this image. She reads out names of murdered women every year in the House of Commons. She cries. People applaud.

Performance is fine until reality arrives.

Give Jess Phillips real power over real decisions affecting real victims of real crimes against women and girls and the performance collapses. What you find underneath is not principle. What you find underneath is calculation and the very institutional cowardice she spent years denouncing from the safety of opposition.

What follows is a record. A sequence of decisions and statements placed in order and examined for what they are. My job is to make sure you cannot look away from it.

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Raja 🙏

I’ve been nothing but honest with you throughout this journey. The truth is that the national inquiry, that we forced, will be a cover up. For us to succeed, we now need to keep exposing it, and then help shape what comes next. This will take us another 5 years.

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