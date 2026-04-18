This crowdfunder launched at 2.35pm on Friday 10th April. I am still not sure I believe what has happened since.

2,009 people. £5 donations. £10 donations. £20 donations. Ordinary people who looked at what was done to me and refused to look away. I have spent seven days reading your messages. Your names. Your notes of support. People who have followed this work for years. People who found it last week. Survivors. Parents. People who have never donated to anything in their lives.

I will never forget it. Not ever.

What You Made Possible

Phase 1 is complete. Counsel is identified. The Particulars of Claim are drafted. The merits opinion is in progress. After The Event insurance is being secured.

Phase 2 is complete. The High Court issue fee is ringfenced. This is no longer letters between solicitors. It has the resources to become a live case.

Phase 3 is complete. The initial legal challenge is funded. McMahon’s legal team have already made it clear that they will attempt to stop this at the outset. We are now in a position to resist that.

What Is Coming

Most cases at this stage do not reach a courtroom. The evidence holds. The lawyers believe in it. The funding does not last. That is the stage we have just entered.

Jim McMahon is one of the most powerful politicians in this country. He has money. He has hired one of the best law firms in the country. Lee and Thompson sent me twenty two pages telling me I had misunderstood what he said. That no reasonable person would read it the way I did. That he does not even have to prove it is true.

I have 2,000 people and the truth.

If you have followed my work you know what it has cost. Eight years. Dawn raids. Three years on bail. My mother dying before she could see me cleared. A mainstream media that will not touch my name. Powerful people have tried everything to make me disappear.

They have not managed it yet.

And despite all the odds, we have secured a national inquiry. An inquiry that would never have happened if not for the campaign in in Oldham. I’ll leave it to you to decide if what happened in Oldham would have happened without me.

McMahon published those posts at the precise moment I was fighting to shape the national inquiry into the rape gangs. He knew what he was doing. Destroy the credibility of a lead campaigner and the campaign dies with it. The children this country failed get buried yet another time.

That is the case I am bringing. My name matters to more than just me. It matters to millions of us.

The Road Ahead

My legal team are clear that the full costs will far exceed £50,000. Every stage from here carries a price.

£75,000 covers defending the claim. Responding to the Defence, dealing with preliminary hearings, and making sure this case survives the first serious legal challenges McMahon’s team will throw at it.

£100,000 covers building the case. Disclosure, evidence preparation, and the legal work required to properly advance the claim toward a hearing.

£150,000 or more if this goes to trial. That is what it costs to see this through to a full hearing before a judge.

Where We Are

This case is no longer about whether it can start. It has started. The question now is whether it can be seen through to the end.

If you have already donated, you have my gratitude. Every name on that list matters to me. If you were waiting to see whether this was real, over 2,000 people and a case ready for the King’s Bench Division is your answer.

Now is the point where continued support matters most.

If you have not yet donated, I am asking you now.

https://crowdfunder.co.uk/p/raja-miah-mbe-legal-action-against-jim-mcmahon-mp

This case does not just matter to me. It matters to every one of us who relies on independent voices to hold power to account. If powerful politicians can make allegations of this magnitude, present them as confirmed by official reports, and never have to prove them in court, they will keep doing it. We are stopping that here.



Please, if you are yet to do so, help me fight back for all of us.

Raja Miah MBE