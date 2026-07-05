The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
19h

Raja. I pray for the outcome that all normal, moral and compassionate citizens are waiting for. You have done so much, filled your every waking day with this enormous miscarriage of justice - and it is time for your work to be rewarded and the lost childhoods to be vindicated. Your facts are indisputable and please God you get your wish that Daddy is not deported until he is forced to testify under oath and those that have escaped justice for decades will have to face their abominable sins and pay for them. Meanwhile one assumes Daddy is under constant protection as he must have many, many people very worried. Take care Raja 🙏🏾

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture