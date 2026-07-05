I hold the position that Shabir Ahmed must be summoned to testify before the National Inquiry when it arrives in Oldham, and that no plane should leave before he has answered under oath. Some readers asked what his testimony could actually be worth. The man is a convicted child rapist, a proven liar, a monster. Fair question. Here is the answer, laid out plainly, because once you see what he knows you will understand why the entire political class wants him at thirty thousand feet.

He Behaved Like A Man With Permission

Study how Ahmed operated. He raped children while holding a council job. He trafficked girls while sitting as a director of the Citizens Advice Bureau. He carried on for years after the first complaint reached the police in 2005. Men who fear the law hide from it. Ahmed worked from a desk in a public building. That sense of entitlement is itself evidence, because impunity is learned behaviour. Somebody, somewhere, gave him reason to believe he was untouchable. The Inquiry should ask him the simplest question of all. Why were you never afraid? The answer has names in it.

He Has Scores To Settle

Ahmed is seventy three. He is dying by degrees in supervised accommodation, stripped of his citizenship, abandoned by every person who ever found him useful. The people who enjoyed his loyalty when he could deliver votes and favours have spent fourteen years pretending they never knew him. Men in that position stop protecting their old friends. He has raged at judges, called his own trial a conspiracy, demanded audiences he was never given. The witness box offers him the one thing he has always craved and the one thing his former protectors dread. A stage, under oath, with the country watching. Bitterness is not a noble motive. It is a productive one.

Every Protection Had An Author

Nine separate times Oldham Council and Greater Manchester Police let him go. The documents record what happened. Only people can explain why. Who decided in 2005 that a child rape allegation against a serving council officer needed no crime report? Who kept Oldham out of the strategy meetings? Who closed a victim’s case within days in 2012 without assessment? Every one of those nine decisions was made by a person, on a day, for a reason. Ahmed knows which calls were made on his behalf, and in several cases he will know who made them. The paper trail has been shredded, lost and withheld for years. The man himself remembers.

He Built The Machine

The gangs were never chaos. They were logistics. Venues above takeaways, drivers moving girls between towns, taxi ranks, phone chains, the handover of children between men who had never otherwise met. Ahmed ran that operation. He can explain to the Inquiry how it was organised, financed and concealed, how new girls were sourced and broken in, how the network communicated when police attention flickered near. That model did not retire when he went to prison in 2012. Nearly 25 years later, this operation has evolved and is still operating in towns and cities across the country. Understanding the machine from the man who built it protects children now. That alone justifies the summons.

Somebody Fed Them The Children

The girls were targeted in and around council care. Targeting requires information. Somebody knew which children were in which homes, which girls had chaotic families, which ones could vanish for a weekend without a phone call being made. That knowledge lives inside the care system, in its staff, its records and its silences. Ahmed knows how the information reached the gangs. Ask him who told them where to hunt. The answer will reach into places the assurance reviews were built never to look.

The Customer List

Here is the section they fear most. The men convicted in 2012 were the groomers. The customers have never faced a court. Ahmed used his position as a welfare rights officer to meet clients and then supplied children to them. He knows who bought. He knows their occupations, their standing, their faces. Fourteen years of investigations have never produced the client list, because no investigation was ever allowed near it. One morning of truthful testimony would do what a decade of reviews was designed to prevent.

The Party Card

Ahmed was a Labour Party man in a Labour town. Eighteen years on the council payroll, seconded into the community centre, wired into the machine that decided who rose and who was buried in Oldham politics. The relationship ran in both directions. The machine got something from Ahmed, and Ahmed got something from the machine. The Inquiry should make him describe that trade in detail. Who vouched for him. Whose interests he served. What was known about him by the people who kept finding him useful. His party card is the thread that, pulled properly, unravels the whole garment.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back. All of my work is 100% free. There are no paywalls to access any of my content. I just ask those that can afford to do so to support me.

Liars Are What Inquiries Are For

They will tell you he cannot be trusted in a witness box. Of course he cannot. He is a child rapist who called his own trial a conspiracy. Nobody is proposing we take Daddy at his word. A statutory inquiry tests every syllable against the documents, against the other witnesses, against nine protections that somebody authored and never explained. Where he lies, the lie points straight at whatever he is still protecting. Where he tells the truth, careers end and prosecutions begin. Put him in the box and there is no outcome that produces nothing. His former friends worked that out long before you did. It is why they are all at the departure gate.

His victims waited twenty years while he worked from a council desk. The men who bought them have never seen the inside of a courtroom. The people who protected him still walk through Oldham with their reputations intact. One witness can change all of it, and the state is being begged to fly him beyond reach before anyone administers the oath.

The National Inquiry is coming to Oldham. It carries the power to compel him. Use it. Make Daddy talk.

For 8 years, I’ve exposed the cover-up of Pakistani rape gangs by police and politicians. Our campaign in Oldham forced a national inquiry. Now, we must compel this inquiry to investigate a place it wants to avoid: Andy Burnham’s record.

Please, if you are yet to do so, upgrade now. With your support, we can send complicit politicians to prison. Isn't that prospect alone worth backing?

I’m Raja Miah MBE. I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town EXPOSED ANDY BURNHAM and helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

All of my work is 100% free. There are no paywalls to access any of my content. I just ask those that can afford to do so to support me.

Either with a subscription to my Substack;

Or by a one off contribution and buying me a coffee using one of these links.

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Please stand with me. We will not secure justice without your help.

Raja 🙏

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