The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Sylvia
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Thank God Defoe your relentless work Raja no doubt at much cost to you in all ways…

Birmingham Council needs to be ‘taken over’ both for this and the current ‘Bins’ problems- a new set up should be installed….

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