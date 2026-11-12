The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Susan 's avatar
Susan
2h

Absolutely Disgraceful. Kirkless Council should be held ultimately responsible.

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supremeleader.eu's avatar
supremeleader.eu
2hEdited

They should be prosecuted. Absolutely disgusting. Any who knew of this and failed to act are unfit for public office.

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