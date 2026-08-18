The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
1d

I believe that Birmingham central is also under control of the Pakistani ‘Mafia’ , so it would seem that anywhere there are Pakistanis they are going to unite, with the assistance of Labour, to rule the area, outside of any police involvement, and also ensure Labour receive the votes of their community. This country is in dire need of a complete ridding out of criminal elements of whatever ethnic ‘community’ is at fault……but it would seem that the Pakistani communities are specifically corrupt, have as much power as the Italian mafia and are a major force for evil that needs to be investigated and removed completely. With Labour in power that seems unlikely……but if Burnham can be forced to give evidence under oath it may be the chink in their armour that blows the whole shitheap open. Keep safe Raja - we need your expertise and your commitment. 🙏🏾 thank you. PS. I believe that Burnham has opened his No10 North to keep a close eye on his protectors in Gtr Manchester, to ensure his sins remain secret, with the new ‘lady’ mayor a close ally conveniently in place. Labour stinks, top to bottom.

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Hamish Easton Mackay Dawson's avatar
Hamish Easton Mackay Dawson
1d

Powerful piece, Raja, coming at tthe banderi from an intersting angle. I lived in Italy for 8 years and experienced the huge shock when the mafia blew up Falcone. As you highlight, this galvanized Italy to deal with the mafia as an organisation and to pass criminal conspiracy laws unlike England despite having had their 'Falcone moment" with the exposure of these gangs.

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