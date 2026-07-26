Rotherham has a number. 1,400. Professor Alexis Jay’s commissioned report produced it, and it changed the country. Every resignation, every prosecution wave, every demand for accountability since 2014 has stood on those four digits, because a number ends deniability in a way no individual case ever can.

Bradford has no number. After a week inside this district’s record, I can tell you the absence is not explained by any lack of evidence. Seventy years of material sits in newspaper archives, court lists, intelligence logs and the council’s own commissioned documents, and I have pulled some of it into one place. What it shows is a district that has been counting constantly, arrests, defendants, prison years, reviews, and none of that counting has ever arrived at the only total that matters. By the end of this record, you will understand why.

They Always Punished the Girl

Start in 1959, in Keighley. A sixteen-year-old girl from Colne is plied with gin in a hotel and taken by a thirty-year-old man. The chairman of the juvenile panel calls it the worst case in his twenty years’ experience. Now watch what his court does with the worst case in twenty years. It places the girl under a three-year supervision order and warns her to keep away from these people. The child is the one the court supervises and warns. For the man, the record shows nothing. That same year in Halifax, a fifteen-year-old associating with a man the court shielded as “Mr X“ was sent to a remand home for three weeks. The child was detained. The man kept his anonymity in open court.

Hold those two outcomes in your mind and come forward thirty-five years. In 1994, Barnardo’s opened Streets and Lanes in Bradford, the first specialist child sexual exploitation programme in the United Kingdom, built in partnership with the council because this district had already accumulated generations of girls the authorities refused to recognise as victims.

Then look at how the girls of the 1990s were treated once Britain’s most advanced project existed to serve them. The official record preserves the answer with testimony from Kay Kelly, twelve years a worker at the project. They were treated as perpetrators, as prostitutes, below the age of consent and prosecuted anyway.

The only systematic count of exploited children this district ever produced is a set of criminal records with children’s names on them, and nobody has ever asked whether those records still exist.

Now come forward again, to January 2025, Bradford Crown Court. Three men are jailed for raping a girl in Keighley in the 1990s, the last of eight convicted over the abuse of two girls who waited until their forties to be heard. Judge Ahmed Nadim, sentencing, said the girl’s mother went to Keighley police station repeatedly to report her daughter missing and officers did nothing, and that the response of police and social services was to treat the girls as “the authoresses of their own misfortune“.

Sixty-six years separate the supervision order from that sentence, and the institutional instinct never changed. Supervise the girl. Detain the girl. Arrest the girl. Blame the girl. This is why Bradford has no number. You do not count victims when your working assumption is that the children were the problem.

And the same instinct protected more than the scale of the abuse. It obscured the men behind it. The earliest Bradford case in the archive, from 1955, includes a charge of allowing a fifteen-year-old to resort to premises for the purpose, a place kept for the abuse. In 2003, officers recorded a man in their own intelligence log as the “pimp” of a fourteen-year-old girl in council care, and he was not among those charged. In later cases, men described in court as introducers and central figures fled abroad, two of them absconding in the middle of their own trial. Bradford counted defendants case by case, and it never assembled the system connecting the cases. That is another file, and it is now open.

They Counted Everything Except the Children

Because here is what the modern era shows, once nobody could claim ignorance. From 2003 onwards, Bradford’s institutions produced numbers relentlessly.

First came the operational figures. Thirty-three girls were interviewed in Keighley in 2003, by a joint police and social services investigation that had been running in secret for two years. Up to fifty men were suspected of exploiting them. Ten were charged and two were convicted, one of them a youth worker. The following year, a Channel 4 documentary recorded the authorities examining between fifty and seventy grooming cases in the area, and the Chief Constable had it pulled until after the local elections.

Then came the enforcement figures. Twenty-one men arrested in 2020 over offences against one young female. More than 120 historic arrests recorded in the council’s own 2021 review, with investigations continuing. Twenty-four men charged and fifteen convicted, to a combined 188 years, in a prosecution that stands as one of the largest this district has seen, and which passed through Bradford Crown Court entirely unseen, under reporting restrictions, until a judge lifted them seven weeks ago.

And behind the figures stand the survivors whose cases you now know. Thirteen men convicted of abusing Anna, with four sentences still to come in October. Nine men and 132 years for Fiona Goddard, who has said publicly that more than fifty men raped her. Nine convicted, out of more than fifty she names. Do that subtraction yourself.

Every one of those numbers was produced by an institution, decade after decade, counted and published and filed. The children were never counted once.

The Counting Was the Cover-Up

Now understand what all those lesser numbers were for, because this is the pattern that indicts the leaders rather than the officers.

When campaigners demanded a Rotherham-style inquiry into this district, the council’s previous leader said it would “not be of additional value“. The Partnership said it was “unlikely to provide any new learning“. Their evidence was the reviews the district had already run, which between 2015 and 2021 examined a total of seven children. Seven, in a district whose own police had interviewed thirty-three victims in one town in one year, two decades earlier.

In January 2025, days before Anna’s first abuser was convicted, Labour councillors voted a full inquiry down, and their leaders rejected the calls a final time in April 2025, two months before we helped force the national inquiry. While they were saying no, the fifteen-man trial was already moving through their own crown court in silence.

I share everything I write for free. There are no paywalls anywhere on my work. All I ask is that those who can afford it join with a paid subscription. My work is unapologetically detailed. A single article can take days to finalise, I work seven days a week, and I have been at this for nearly eight years. Three of those years were spent on police bail after Oldham Council officials conspired with Andy Burnham’s police force in an attempt to maliciously prosecute me for exposing the cover up of the grooming gangs in my hometown. They failed. The world now knows the truth. If you are yet to subscribe, please take a minute to sign up now. It makes a massive difference.

Understand what Rotherham teaches about why.

Jay’s number did more than describe the scandal. It detonated it. The number ended careers, brought commissioners into the council, and changed what the entire country understood this crime to be, all because someone produced a total. Bradford’s leaders watched that happen and drew the obvious lesson. A counted district cannot be managed. So Bradford counted everything except the children, and deployed each lesser count as proof that no larger count was needed. Neglect does not vote three times against being examined. This was method.

The Ledger, and the Demand

I have compiled the start of what the public record yields, and from today it lives permanently on this site as The Bradford Ledger. Working to the timescales of the incoming national inquiry, it begins with a Bradford City Court report from August 1955 and ends, for now, with four men awaiting sentence on 22 October. It currently holds sixty-four convicted-defendant entries and at least nine children whose abuse reached the modern courts.

Understand what the ledger is not. It is not Bradford’s number. It is the floor, the minimum one man could recover in one week from a record scattered across seventy years, and it is certainly incomplete. It will be kept and corrected in public, and it will grow with every verdict and every case readers bring me. You can argue with the campaigners’ estimate of 72,000 children at risk or the 250,000 used by Rupert Lowe. You cannot argue with the ledger.

And the ledger exists to make one question unavoidable. Answering it is the national inquiry’s job, so here is what its Bradford investigation must produce, stated plainly, in advance, in public. Three numbers.

How many Pakistani men from Bradford and Keighley gang raped white English girls, some as young as twelve, because the force now records ethnicity and the inquiry must publish what the record shows. Over how many years, in which places and through which institutions, because the ledger says the answer runs from 1955 to last month, and an official inquiry must either confirm that or explain it away. And how many girls were raped, trafficked and tortured in this district while the people in power looked the other way, because Rotherham got its number and Bradford’s is still buried. A full prevalence count, published, with the methodology shown and the institutional record opened. Nothing less counts as an answer.

Bradford is still uncounted. It now has a Reform led council. It remains to be seen whether its new leaders have the courage to demand the National Inquiry go where no public official has ever been when it comes to the cover up of the rape gangs in the city many consider ground zero.

Imagine the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom being compelled to appear before a national statutory inquiry, placed under oath and required to answer for his own actions during the cover up of the Pakistani rape gangs.

You don’t have to imagine it. You just have to help me make it happen.

For eight years I have exposed how politicians, police and public bodies failed working class White girls who were systematically raped by Pakistani grooming gangs. Together, with the support of the people of Oldham, we forced the Government to concede a National Statutory Inquiry after years of resistance.

Now the harder fight begins.

Andy Burnham is no longer the Mayor of Greater Manchester. He is the Prime Minister. That does not place him beyond scrutiny. If anything, it makes scrutiny more important than ever.

As Mayor, Burnham commissioned a series of Assurance Reviews across Greater Manchester, including one in my hometown of Oldham. They were presented as a search for the truth. They were nothing of the sort. They were cover ups of cover ups that allowed those responsible to escape proper accountability. Don’t take my word for it. Even former Greater Manchester Police detective Maggie Oliver has publicly criticised the process.

Despite those efforts, we forced a National Inquiry. Now Burnham and others are attempting to rewrite the history of what happened under their watch.

At present, the inquiry has made no commitment to examine Burnham’s own role or the decisions taken during his time as Mayor. That must change before the Oldham investigations begin.

The pressure to protect a serving Prime Minister will be immense. The institutions that failed these girls will have every incentive to avoid putting the country’s most powerful politician under oath. Much of the media will once again find reasons to look the other way.

That is why this campaign cannot slow down now. For too long this has been a one man operation. It needs to become something much bigger. We need the resources to build a genuinely independent investigative organisation with:

A professional website capable of reaching far larger audiences.

Video production that takes our investigations to millions more people.

Research support so no lead is left unexplored.

Live events to educate, organise and train others.

The resources to investigate, travel and expose institutional failure wherever it is found.

We’re up against a machine, politicians, police, officials, and media, working together to shrink, sanitise, and bury the truth. This work survives because of you.If you’ve ever shared my posts, learned something, or felt less alone reading them, stand with me. I need your help.

Eight years ago they said we would never force the government to admit these were racially motivated crimes. They were wrong.

They then said there would never be a national inquiry. They were wrong.

The same people now tell us that powerful politicians will never answer for what they did. What say you?

Raja Miah MBE