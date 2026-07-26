The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Jeanne Millsom's avatar
Jeanne Millsom
16h

You are a brave man tackling a gargantuan problem, the establishment is run by those who have no interest in what has happened to these unfortunate children. I believe by continuing to address this , it will eventually shame those both in positions of authority, and the perpetrators, to admit the truth , and receive due punishment. Thankyou Raja for all your work, there are many who appreciate it.

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Net TAXPAYERS own the State 👊's avatar
Net TAXPAYERS own the State 👊
11h

So much respect for your efforts to keep this public. 👊❤️

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