Rupert Lowe has now issued multiple statements. There is no ambiguity. He believes;

“there are currently countless British women being used as sex slaves overseas. This may sound insane. It is not. Look at these gangs. Nobody would have believed the extent of the evil before it was uncovered. This is very real.



Our inquiry believes that this is the current reality for a terrifying number of women.”

This allegation must be forced into the open. It is inconceivable that Rupert Lowe and the Rape Gang Inquiry would have fabricated this. If vulnerable girls crossed borders, the British state would have watched on. Multiple hands would have signed the paperwork that let it happen. The police would know. Both the Home Office and the Foreign Office would have been made aware. Something like this, British girls being trafficked as sex slaves to Pakistan, does not happen invisibly.

The Administrative Chain

A child does not leave this country without authorisation passing through multiple desks. Parents reported children missing. Schools logged unexplained absences. Safeguarding leads should have raised concerns. Social workers recorded escalating risk, then filed the reports away. Strategy meetings were scheduled and then cancelled. Minutes exist or they were buried.

A child does not vanish without noise around her. Where travel was attempted, booking data exists. Where passports were issued, there is a digital audit trail. A flagged minor was granted travel documents. That approval sits in a system under their name. Intelligence referenced overseas movement and someone received that briefing. It was read and dismissed as not justifying action. When a girl disappeared long term, a missing persons report was signed. A supervising officer reviewed it and chose routine over escalation.

The Evidence Must Justify The Claims

These are choices. Human decisions, taken on specific days, by identifiable people. A survivor, Fiona Goddard, has testified that rape gangs discussed taking her to Pakistan. But Lowe is claiming far more than discussions. He fears there are “a vast number of raped British girls currently being held overseas as sex slaves.“

An MP entrusted by a publicly-funded inquiry, independent of government, would not sensationalise or overreach. If Lowe is making these claims, the evidence must be strong enough to justify them. That evidence must now be presented to the Home Secretary before March 31st. It cannot remain at the level of allegation.

The Inquiry Is Being Written Now

The Terms of Reference for the National Inquiry are being drafted now. Civil servants shape the wording. The Home Secretary will approve the final scope before publication on March 31st. Once approved, the Inquiry operates within those boundaries. Overseas trafficking must be written into those Terms or it will not be examined. Anne Longfield will investigate what the Home Secretary tells her to investigate. No more. Whitehall distributes responsibility this way. This is the moment.

What Must Be Submitted

Evidence was always what mattered for Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry. Gather it independently. Document what others refused to confront. Place it before those with the power to compel disclosure and call officials under oath. This is the first real opportunity.

Lowe’s team has survivor testimony describing threats of being sent abroad. They must submit it to the National Inquiry now.

If they have documentation showing attempted travel of other survivors, they must hand it over.

If they have intelligence indicating girls were removed from the United Kingdom and taken to Pakistan or elsewhere, and they MUST have this given the seriousness of what has been stated, the Rape Gang Inquiry team must place that evidence before Anne Longfield before March 31st.

They have a duty to submit it in full. Discussing fragments is not going to get us anywhere. They have to submit witness statements with case references and dates and make clear why the National Inquiry must examine whether victims were moved beyond UK jurisdiction.

Anne Longfield will investigate what the Home Secretary tells her to investigate. If children have been trafficked overseas as sex slaves, find them.

Where are they? Who authorised the documents that allowed them to leave? Who read intelligence and chose not to escalate it?

A girl does not disappear into another country without an administrative chain behind her. Travel documents were issued and border checks cleared. Intelligence was read and briefings passed upward. Ministers were informed or reports were buried. Warnings were present and ignored. Those responsible have names. If there is no evidence to support the claim, establish that under oath, not leave it suspended in public debate.

The Rape Gang Inquiry team must put their evidence forward before March 31st and force it into the Terms of Reference. Make the Home Secretary either include the international strand or exclude it on the record. British girls are overseas because this country failed them. The Inquiry must trace the chain that let it happen. If the Inquiry cannot examine overseas trafficking, the Home Secretary chose to exclude it.

Parliament Refuses To Act

Tens of thousands of ordinary people funded Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry. They paid for it because the state would not investigate what happened to their children. Now Lowe tells us that children have been trafficked overseas as sex slaves. Multiple survivors described attempts to traffic them to Pakistan and elsewhere.

“They failed. How many did not?”

Lowe fears there are a vast number of raped British girls currently being held overseas as sex slaves. Parliament will not listen. He questioned the Home Secretary in Parliament about overseas trafficking.

“There is ZERO appetite to even discuss it.”

He has tabled a parliamentary motion calling for urgent investigation into overseas trafficking.

“So far, just two MPs have supported it. Alex Easton and Carla Lockhart from Northern Ireland.” The rest have refused to act. Lowe has since issued the following plea;

“I am calling on all MPs to put aside petty political differences and back the motion to force the Home Office to act.”

Clearly, just as with their reluctance to support a National Inquiry, hence why the Rape Gang Inquiry was established, MPs have no appetite to confront this. Which is why parliament must be bypassed.

The Deadline

Parliament has abandoned these children. Only 3 MPs out of 650 will even support investigating their rescue. The parliamentary route is closed.

That leaves one path. The National Inquiry Terms of Reference are being written now. Lowe must deploy every piece of evidence his team has gathered and force it directly to the Home Secretary before March 31st. No more parliamentary motions. No more appeals to conscience. Submit the evidence to the Home Office while the scope can still be changed.

This is not about politics anymore. It is about rescue operations.

March 31st. The Home Secretary signs off the Terms. Anne Longfield will investigate what she is told to investigate. That ministerial signature determines whether British girls were trafficked overseas, and if they were, whether they are found or forgotten.

This isn’t about politics anymore. It’s about preservation - a ruling clique defending its own survival, even if it means abandoning the very people they swore to protect.

The nation does not need silence. It needs truth. This is not only a child abuse scandal. It is a crisis of truth, trust and governance in modern Britain.

I am Raja Miah. For seven years, I led a small team that exposed how politicians protected the rape gangs. I cannot do this on my own. I need you to stand with me and help make sure the National Inquiry we have all fought for is not a whitewash.

We’re running out of time. Without the numbers, they will win. It’s as simple as that.

🔴 Subscribe to my Substack – it’s free. Or support the work if you can afford to do so. Whatever you do, please subscribe;

Subscribe Now. This is the fight. This is the moment. There will not be another.

🔴 Prefer a one-off contribution?

👉 http://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine

👉 http://paypal.me/RecusantNine

No corporate sponsors. No party machine. Just you and thousands of ordinary people who know what’s at stake. We’ve come this far. Help finish it.

- Raja Miah MBE