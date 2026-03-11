The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pip Gunn's avatar
Pip Gunn
7h

This honestly makes me want to weep. All for the sake of political expedience and the votes delivered to prop up a horrifyingly out of touch, corrupt and racist (yes, I do mean racist as in anti-British) local government regime.

Reply
Share
Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
1h

This country is being driven into the ground by immigrants who have much to hide and who will stop at nothing to attack anyone telling the truth. Raja….thank goodness you have sufficient knowledge of the legal processes etc to fight back in a controlled and a

effective way. Take care of yourself and keep pushing the dirt up from under the immigrant carpets.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture