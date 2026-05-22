The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Mike Warrington's avatar
Mike Warrington
2d

Bravo raja for exposing all this.

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Jeanne Millsom's avatar
Jeanne Millsom
1d

Nothing surprises me about the corruption and cover ups that have been happening . Successive governments have been too worried about the "racism" slur that they might be accused of. If it were not for brave people like you Raja,this would still be swept under the carpet. Until we completely change our politicians, who seem to obfuscate anything which might cause offence, and a judicial system that is rotten to the core, these atrocities against our children will sadly continue.I admire your tireless courage for exposing this,

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