The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Nell Pursey's avatar
Nell Pursey
Oct 11

Huge respect and gratitude for your tireless work in pursuing truth and exposing the evil of grooming gangs and the many cover-ups of successive Tory and Labour Govts (complicit in continuance of these heinous crimes by their defeaning silence on these crimes amd failing the victims by avoiding public Inquiry) that has plagued the country for a decade or more. Keep going you are doing a good work.

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Dreaming's avatar
Dreaming
Oct 11

Raja's forensic investigations and the detail gleaned from them are crucial evidence in the ongoing battle to gain justice for the children who were so comprehensively and criminally failed To cover up those crimes knowingly in pursuit of votes highlights the outright criminal negligence involved and must therefore result in criminal prosecutions for the politicians involved, councillors who knowingly looked the other way and officers of the agencies tasked with the protection of children. Raja's ongoing work makes that a real possibility only if the inquiry acts on that information and that any interference from politicians with a vested interest in limiting the scope of the inquiry are not countenanced.

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